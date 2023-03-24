805 Beer Debuts Trailer for Documentary Film: “Inverted Perspective: The Vicki Golden Story”

PASO ROBLES, Calif.— 805 Beer unveiled the trailer for Inverted Perspective, a new full-length documentary that follows the journey of professional freestyle motocross champion Vicki Golden.

Inverted Perspective showcases Golden as a pioneer of motocross speed racing in a largely male-dominated sport. The trailer is available for viewing here. The film will begin streaming on March 29, 2023 on 805 Beer’s YouTube Channel.

Inverted Perspective chronicles Golden’s life and career while exploring her personal hurdles, from a tragic ATV accident that paralyzed her father to her groundbreaking impact on the sport, including achieving many motocross firsts—such as landing the title as the first woman competitor in a Moto X Competition. Along the way, the film shows how Golden is breaking barriers for women in motocross and action sports, including groundbreaking milestones including:

· Becoming the first woman to break the top 10 in AMA ArenaCross Lites Main

· The first woman in Monster Energy AMA Supercross to qualify for the Fast 40

· The first woman to compete in a freestyle Moto X Competition

· Being named the Loretta Lynn’s AMA Women’s Amateur National Champion

· Earning three gold medals in Women’s Moto X Racing at the X Games

· Receiving the title of TransWorld Motocross Magazine’s Female Motocross Rookie of the Year

· Nominated for an ESPY Award for Best Female Action Sports Athlete

“I’ve lived my whole life around motorcycles,” Golden said. “Telling the story of how they’ve shaped my life, with a brand that shares in my passion for two wheels and good times, is unreal.”

Golden now joins the ranks of 805’s “authenticos”—athletes, artists and artisans who excel in their respective disciplines and inspire others to chase their passions. In addition to the film, the partnership with Golden will also include events, ad campaigns, in-store POS and editorial stories starting in 2023.

“Vicki has spent her entire career as a trailblazer, considered by many to be the most prolific woman on two wheels,” said Dustin Hinz, CMO at Firestone Walker Brewing Company. “The work she’s done for the sport of motocross, women, and future champions lives as a testament to her legacy. She’s an incredible talent, athlete, and human being and it was a privilege to tell her story. We are honored to have Vicki as part of the 805 Beer family.”

About Firestone Walker Brewing Company

Founded by brothers-in-law Adam Firestone and David Walker in 1996, Firestone Walker Brewing Company is a California beer company with innovative brewing facilities. Firestone Walker’s main brewery in Paso Robles produces a diverse portfolio ranging from iconic IPAs to vintage barrel-aged beers. The Barrelworks facility in Buellton makes eccentric wild ales, while the Propagator pilot brewhouse in Venice specializes in R&D beers and limited local offerings. Firestone Walker is also the brewery behind 805, one of the nation’s fastest-growing beers. Firestone Walker was recently named “Best American Brewery of the Decade” by Paste Magazine.

