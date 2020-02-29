7 Mile Kitchen Teams Up With Carlsbad’s Rouleur Brewing Company

CARLSBAD, Calif. — 7 Mile Kitchen, located at The Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa, is excited to announce the release of the first of several craft beers planned in an IPA series with cycling-themed Rouleur Brewing Company, Carlsbad Hop Chronicles: 1st Edition.

A 6.6 percent ABV unfiltered West Coast Style IPA, Carlsbad Hop Chronicles is brewed with a pilsner base malt and hopped exclusively with hops from New Zealand, including NZ Pacific Jade, Rakau and Nelson Sauvin. Each sip offers an upfront yet balanced bitterness with a pleasantly light malt backbone. Aromas are reminiscent of stone and citrus fruits.

“We jumped at the opportunity to work with a world-class craft brewer who is just a short cycle away from our restaurant that overlooks 7 miles of Carlsbad coast and which has become a popular spot for craft beer lovers as well as cyclists after a ride,” said Beverage Director Stephen George. “It’s been a rule-bending adventure working with the Rouleur Brewing team to create an IPA that perfectly pairs with our elevated comfort food.”

Native to Carlsbad, Rouleur Brewing Company is a cycling-themed brewery that specializes in rule-bending beers with the most discerning of recipes and ingredients. In addition to Carlsbad Hop Chronicles, 7 Mile Kitchen offers Rouleur Brewing’s Sunday Spin Spiked Seltzer on draft. For more information, please visit http://7milekitchen.com/

About 7 Mile Kitchen

Named for Carlsbad’s seven miles of coastline, 7 Mile Kitchen offers elevated comfort food with integrity, including creative, handcrafted pizzas and gourmet burgers paired with a curated selection of San Diego’s favorite brews. They serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, including coffees, lattes, and gelato from North County’s renowned EscoGelato. Opening hours are Monday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Happy hour is available daily from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., all day on Mondays and includes $2 off draft beer, well drinks, wine by the glass and specialty cocktails, ½ off house blonde beer and house wine by the glass and $5 – $10 menu options. For reservations, please call (760) 827 – 2514 or visit http://7milekitchen.com

For More Information: 7milekitchen.com

