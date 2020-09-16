42 North to Open Satellite Locations in Ellicottville and Downtown Buffalo

EAST AURORA, N.Y .— 42 North Brewing Company’s robust catalog of Barrel-Aged beers will have two new homes as the brewery will establish two satellite locations for sampling and carry-out sales. The Outpost EVL will be located in Ellicottville, NY, adjacent to the Ellicottville Coffee Company, while the Outpost BUF will be located in downtown Buffalo’s Larkinville district within Buffalo Distilling.

Barrel-aged bottle connoisseurs and craft beer lovers looking for new and exciting beers from 42 North Brewing will be able to purchase beers to-go ranging from funky barrel-aged projects to the great local staples, as well as select brands from other regional breweries. 42 North will also host sampling events and special beer releases during the weekends at both Outpost locations.

“As 42 North continues to produce more barrel-aged products, we needed to expand our footprint so more folks in the region could experience these styles of beers,” says 42 North Founder, John Cimperman. Of the partnership with Ellicottville Coffee Company and Buffalo Distilling, Cimperman says, “We share very similar values with both companies. We are all 100% focused on quality and value the importance of local. When we looked to expand our footprint, it made sense to partner with these like-minded brands.”

Both locations officially open on Friday, September 18th. Customers can view product availability and pre-order at www.theoutpost42n.com. For hours and more information 42 North Brewing Company and “The Outpost”, log on to www.42northbrewing.com.

42 North Brewing Company began operations in 2015. Based in East Aurora, NY (16 miles south of Buffalo), 42 North’s mission is to brew artisan lagers and ales with an uncompromised focus on quality, authenticity, and collaboration with the regional community. For more information on 42 North Brewing Company, visit www.42northbrewing.com.

