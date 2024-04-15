42 North Opens New Taproom in Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y.— 42 North Brewing Company has officially opened its second taproom, branded as 42 North at the Flats, at 674 Main Street in downtown Buffalo. The location, in the historic Wurlitzer Flats Building, is in the heart of Buffalo’s vibrant Theatre District, just steps from Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Town Ballroom, and newly opened Electric City concert venue.

The history and architectural significance of the new location was attractive to 42 North. The building dates back to 1895 and, at one time, was the home to the Wurlitzer Company. Over the past three years, the building has undergone significant and historically correct restorations to return it to its prior glory. 42 North will occupy the 3,000 square foot ground floor with four floors of condominiums above.

As 42 North’s Founder, John Cimperman, states, “If it were not for this great building in this great district, we would not have ventured into a second location. Cimperman adds, “We are proud to become part of the continued growth and vibrancy of the Theatre District. Our goal with this location is to collaborate with all of our neighbors and attract new visitors to the Theatre District.”

The new location will be opened six days a week and align its schedule with the event schedule of the Theatre District. 42 North also partnered with Bridget and Patrick Ryan, owners of Buffalo’s renowned Fat Bob’s Smokehouse, to bring a full-service, diverse menu to the taproom. The kitchen, branded Queen City Bistro, will deliver artisan fare with a contemporary twist, featuring shareable plates, salads, and flatbreads.

“42 North Brewing Company is a great addition to the Theatre District. A new business in Downtown Buffalo injects vitality, diversity, and economic resilience into the heart of the city. We are thrilled to welcome another great destination and its patrons to the community,” stated Shea’s Performing Arts Center President & CEO, Brian Higgins

In addition to 42 North craft beer, 42 North at the Flats will offer New York State produced wines, hard cider, and spirits. “There are so many quality products being produced in New York and we thought our new location would be a great place to showcase these products and support our friends in the New York craft beverage community,” Cimperman adds.

42 North at the Flats will be open Tuesday through Thursday at 4 pm and Friday, Saturday, and Sundays beginning at noon.

