42 North Launches Yodeler Winter Ale

EAST AURORA, New York – 42 North Brewing is releasing a new seasonal beer to its lineup. Yodeler Winter Ale is a spiced amber ale that was crafted for the winters of Western and Central New York. Yodeler, featuring hints of ginger, cinnamon, and a touch of vanilla, promises to be the ideal winter sipper after a day on the slopes and trails.

“42 North’s brand DNA is tied to outdoor adventure. Needless to say, we love the winters of this region and wanted to create a beer that complements a day in the great outdoors, ” stated John Cimperman, 42 North’s founder.

The Yodeler name gives a nod to one of the preeminent ski slopes in New York State. Yodeler began welcoming skiers in 1958 when the first t-bar was installed at Holiday Valley. “Anyone who has skied in this region has taken a run down Yodeler”, said Cimperman. “We look forward to them reminiscing about their day on the slopes with a Yodeler Winter Ale,” he added.

Yodeler made its debut at the 42 North taproom on Saturday, November 5th with the ceremonial first tapping featuring a duo of Alphorn players. Yodeler will be available in restaurants, bars, and fine craft beer retailers just in time for the winter sports season to begin.

ABOUT 42 NORTH BREWING COMPANY

42 North Brewing Company is located in East Aurora, NY (16 miles south of Buffalo). In addition to brewing artisan lagers and ales with an uncompromised focus on quality and authenticity, 42 North is inspired by the innovation and creativity of the craft beer community.

For More Information:

https://42northbrewing.com/