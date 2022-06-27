42 North Launches Sipstream to Benefit Empire State Ride

EAST AURORA New York – 42 North Brewing Company is launching a new pale ale to support the Empire State Ride, a fundraising cycling event that travels 500+ miles across New York State from Staten Island to Niagara Falls. Proceeds from every case sold will be donated to the Empire State Ride and its beneficiary, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Sipstream is a 5.5% pale ale brewed with New York State ingredients, including the ExcelsiorTM hop from the New York Hop Guild that provides a balanced pale ale with pin and tropical notes. In regards to the recipe design for SipStream, Matt Matuszewski, head brewer at 42 North states, “In brewing a beer to highlight the trek from New York City to Niagara Falls we wanted to feature a beer with New York State ingredients. We are very excited to showcase this New York Pale Ale which will be the perfect beer after a long day on the bike.”

42 North’s Founder, John Cimperman, added, “This was a true collaboration with our friends at the Empire State Ride. From recipe design, to label development, to packaging, the Empire State Ride team participated in every facet to produce this beer.”

“Empire State Ride is a group of road warriors who want to advance cancer research from the saddle of our bikes and we’re excited to partner with 42 North on SipStream,” said Terry Bourgeois, founder of Empire State Ride. “Whether it’s a personal experience, a loved one, close friend or colleague – everyone will be affected by cancer at some point in their life. That’s what makes the funds raised through Empire State Ride and the sale of SipStream so critical.”

On July 24, over 300 riders will mount their bikes in Staten Island and traverse 540 miles of rolling hills and countryside across New York State. The seven-day ride will end with a celebration on Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls on Saturday, July 30th. Since its inception, Empire State Ride has raised over $4 million for groundbreaking cancer research at Roswell Park.

Sipstream is available across Buffalo and Rochester wherever craft beer is sold.

About 42 North Brewing Company

42 North is a New York State Farm Brewery based in East Aurora, NY (16 miles south of Buffalo). 42 North prides itself are producing a diverse line-up of artisan lagers and ales with a focus on quality, authenticity, and collaboration with the local community.

For More Information:

https://empirestateride.com/sipstream