42 North Hits the Road for Tap Trekker Tour

EAST AURORA, New York – 42 North Brewing Company is hitting the road all summer long with a full-schedule of events at regional parks and outdoor venues. The events will feature the 42 North Tap Trekker, the brewery’s all-terrain tap vehicle, as well as food trucks and musicians from throughout the region.

“With our summer event schedule, the goal is to bring our taproom experience to as many people as possible throughout Western and Central New York. These events have proved to be very popular, so this year we added a few additional stops to the tour”, said John Cimperman, 42 North’s Founder.

The 2023 Tap Trekker Tour will again visit Erie County Parks with a series of “Pints in the Park” events. The first event of this series will be for National Trails Day (June 3rd) at Sprague Brook Park. Additionally, the Tap Trekker tour hits a few of the region’s ski resorts with the third annual “HillTap Festival” event at Holiday Valley and the second annual “Basecamp” event at Swain Ski Resort.

New to the Tap Trekker schedule this year is a series of music events in Buffalo’s Cazenovia Park. This concert series will run every Thursday in the month of June and features some of the region’s most talented musicians.

Event information and a full-schedule of 42 North events can be found at www.42northbrewing.com or by following 42 North on Facebook.

For More Information:

https://42northbrewing.com/