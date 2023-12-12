42 North Heads West With R.L. Lipton

EAST AURORA, N.Y.— 42 North Brewing Company has signed an agreement with R.L. Lipton to distribute its craft beer portfolio to Northeast Ohio. This will, for the first time, extend 42 North’s distribution beyond New York State.

To date, the 42 North distribution network extends from the western border of New York State through Binghamton, NY, with key markets including Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse. With 42 North’s growing popularity and strong relationships in Northeast Ohio, expansion to the Northeast Ohio market was a natural next step for the eight year old brewery.

“42 North has taken a very conservative approach to adding markets and distribution partners. Over the last few years, however, our following among Clevelanders has grown and, based upon this demand, Northeast Ohio makes strategic sense,” stated John Cimperman, 42 North’s Founder.

42 North partnered with R.L. Lipton based upon its strong reputation in the Northeast Ohio market. R.L. Lipton has been serving the northeast Ohio market for over 40 years with established relationships both on- and off-premise.

According to Ken Puffenbarger, General Sales Manager of R.L. Lipton, “42 North will be a great complement to our portfolio. Its quality reputation and diverse line-up will be a big hit with our customers. We are proud to bring 42 North to the craft beer lovers of Northeast Ohio.”

The distribution agreement with R.L. Lipton includes the following Ohio counties: Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Portage, Summit, Medina, Lorain, and Stark. 42 North will launch with its flagship IPA, Borderland, and its rotating seasonal line starting with the Yodeler Winter Ale. Additional beers from the 42 North’s portfolio will be added in 2024 to meet the demands of the market.

42 North Brewing will hit the ground in northeast Ohio quickly. 42 North is already available at a number of key on-premise accounts in Cleveland, as well as over a dozen independent beverage stores throughout northeast Ohio.

About 42 North Brewing Company

42 North Brewing Company began operations in the fall of 2015. Based in East Aurora, NY (16 miles south of Buffalo), 42 North’s mission is to brew artisan lagers and ales with an uncompromised focus on quality, authenticity, and collaboration with the regional community.

For More Information:

https://42northbrewing.com/