42 North and Ellicottville Brewing Company Team Up for New Beer

EAST AURORA, N.Y.— While 42 North Brewing Company and Ellicottville Brewing Company are 42 miles apart, they have come together to brew a special New York State Pale Ale to highlight the popular EA2EVL Fondo bike ride and its beneficiary, the Erie Cattaraugus Rails-to-Trails project.

The EA2EVL Pale Ale features 100% New York State ingredients including Excelsior, Cascade, and Centennial hops to deliver a refreshing pale ale with tropical flavors. This beer will be available in both the tap rooms of 42 North and Ellicottville Brewing Company, as well bars, restaurants, and retailers from East Aurora to Ellicottville.

According to 42 North’s Founder, John Cimperman, “We are big fans of EBC, as well as the rails to trails project, so this collaboration was a no brainer. We hope this beer helps generate additional interest in the EA2EVL Fondo and, more importantly, the Erie Cattaraugus Rails-to-Trails project.”

The EA2EVL Fondo is a 42-mile ride that supports the Erie Cattaraugus Rails-to-Trails project. Each year, over 400 riders make their way down the rolling hills from East Aurora to Ellicottville and raise over $50,000 annually.

The EA2EVL Fondo culminates with a post-ride party at Holiday Valley Resort. This year’s EA2EVL Fondo will take place on Saturday, September 30th. Registration for the ride is now open at ea2evlfondo.com.

