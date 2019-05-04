4 Noses Brewing to Open Taproom and Barrel House in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — After five years of producing new and exciting beers in its Broomfield location, the team at 4 Noses is excited to announce their next chapter in brewing: an additional taproom and barrel house called Oak Addendum. Oak Addendum will plant roots in neighboring Boulder’s Flatiron Park Area and is anticipated to open in late 2019. This space will function to provide a communal space for visitors to enjoy innovative beers and learn about the specialized processes used to craft them.

Under the leadership of Brandon Boldt, 4 Noses’ current head of blending, Special Projects and Barrel Aging, Oak Addendum will employ various techniques to brew an eclectic lineup of fermentation-forward beers, including the use of a coolship and various wood vessels. On designing this approach, Boldt remarked: “In many ways, I am seeking to create a method, or specific set of procedures for all the beers produced at this facility (“clean” and mixed-culture alike), to elicit a house character, or terroir, distinctive to Oak Addendum.”

In addition to the production component, Oak Addendum will place special attention on providing educational opportunities such as tastings, seminars and detailed tours. Co-owner and brewmaster Tommy Bibliowicz noted: “Oak Addendum will support a taproom focused on community engagement, specifically seeking to share the process, inspiration, and passion for the many alluring projects we will be working on.” The new taproom will feature approximately 70 seats, 20 to 30 taps and a patio.

About 4 Noses Brewing Company

4 Noses Brewing Company is a family owned and operated brewery based in Broomfield, Colorado. Nearing their fifth anniversary, 4 Noses continues to seek new ways to innovate styles while staying true to its core mission to be a socially responsible brewery of extraordinary passion and creativity, constantly crafting unique and classic styles. 4 Noses’ newest project and taproom, Oak Addendum, will open in Boulder in late 2019.