4 Hands Brewing Co. to Release Full Life American Lager

ST. LOUIS — This month, St. Louis-based 4 Hands Brewing Co. will add a new beer to their popular portfolio of craft brews. The “Full Life Lager” is the newest brew that is all about living your life to the fullest. Brewed for easy drinking, Full Life is inspired by pre-Prohibition lagers and made with the finest malt and Noble hops, resulting in a crisp and clean brew with a 4.5% ABV. Created in collaboration with The Alpine Shop in an effort to promote outdoor adventure – adventure that will allow you to bring Full Life along for the ride – Full Life will be available on draft, in 12-ounce cans sold in either a 6- or 15-pack, and 4 Hands’ brand new 7-ounce pony bottles.

Beginning this spring, 4 Hands will release the City Wide Pale Ale, and the Full Life Lager in the 7-ounce pony bottles around major beer holidays, including Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day, and Opening Day!

These new additions will add to 4 Hands’ growing selection of popular, drinkable craft brews. Since opening in 2011, 4 Hands has been making waves in the world of craft beer, with offerings that push the envelope of creativity while remaining accessible to any beer lover. With a 20,000-square-brewing facility, 4 Hands will continue to brew an impressive portfolio of complex yet drinkable beers.

The 4 Hands tasting room is open Monday through Thursday from noon to 10PM, Friday and Saturday from 12PM to 12AM, and Sunday from noon to 9PM.