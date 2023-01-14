4 Hands Brewing Co. Announces 2023 Madagascar Release

ST. LOUIS – 4 Hands Brewing Company has announced that its 2023 Madagascar releases will be available for public sale beginning on February 4 at 10 AM exclusively through an online pre-sale.

Madagascar, their most highly coveted barrel-aged release, is an inky black, sticky imperial milk stout aged in freshly emptied bourbon barrels with whole Madagascar vanilla beans.

In discussing the origin and tradition of Madagascar, Kevin Lemp, 4 Hands Brewing Co. Founder, said, “Brewed annually since 2014, the original Madagascar release was a small batch, single barrel collaboration with Schnucks Markets Des Peres to celebrate their 75th anniversary. The process that we used in 2014 for that release is still used today. We source the very best vanilla in the world and hand cut every bean to maximize the intense flavor imparted by the Madagascar vanilla.”

2023 will see a complete branding refresh for Madagascar and variants as well as a packaging shift from 22oz bottles to 16oz cans.

4 Hands will also offer six variants of the Madagascar release for purchase, including the sixth installment of 4 Hands’ Double Barrel series – Madagascar aged in Yellowstone Select Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey barrels. Madagascar variants that will be available include re-releases of Madagascar Blueberry Maple, Madagascar Tahitian and Madagascar Triple Chocolate as well as brand new releases for 2023 including Madagascar Salted Peanut Truffle and a reimagined Madagascar Cobbler.

“Pickups will be scheduled across four days, February 9 through February 12, and each day will see variants added to the draft lineup when the tasting room opens exclusively to Madagascar release ticket holders at 10 am,” said Chris Trunk, 4 Hands Brewing Co. Director of Hospitality.

Madagascar – imperial milk stout aged in bourbon barrels with whole Madagascar vanilla beans – 9.3% ABV – 16oz can – $13

Madagascar Blueberry Maple – imperial milk stout aged in bourbon barrels with blueberries, maple syrup and Madagascar vanilla beans – 9.5% ABV – 16oz can – $14

Madagascar Cobbler – imperial milk stout aged in bourbon and peach & blackberry brandy barrels with blackberries, peaches, cinnamon and Madagascar vanilla beans – 9.5% ABV – 16oz can – $14

Madagascar Salted Peanut Truffle – imperial milk stout aged in bourbon salt barrels with peanut and Madagascar vanilla beans – 9.3% ABV – 16oz can – $14

Madagascar Tahitian – imperial milk stout aged in bourbon barrels with Tahitian vanilla beans, Montmorency cherries, Davao cacao nibs and almonds – 9.5% ABV – 16 oz can – $15

Madagascar Triple Chocolate – imperial milk stout aged in bourbon barrels with Madagascar vanilla beans and single origin cacao nibs – 9.3% ABV – 16oz can – $14

Madagascar Double Barrel Yellowstone – bourbon barrel aged imperial milk stout with Madagascar vanilla beans aged a second time in Yellowstone Select Kentucky Straight Bourbon barrels – 9.5% ABV – 22oz bottle of beer with 750 ml bottle of Yellowstone Bourbon – $100

About 4 Hands Brewing Company

4 Hands Brewing Company was founded in 2011 in the LaSalle Park neighborhood near downtown St. Louis, Missouri, and brews a wide range of year-round offerings along with a vast variety of seasonal and limited release beers. The 4 Hands tasting room is open seven days a week and offers visitors the chance to enjoy beers straight from the source as well as a selection of house-made hard seltzers, 1220 Spirits cocktails and Withered Oak whiskeys.

