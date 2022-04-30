21st Amendment Brewery Releases New Hoppy Pilsner ‘Coaster Pils’

SAN FRANCISCO, California – 21st Amendment Brewery welcomes warmer weather with the release of its brand-new hoppy pilsner, Coaster Pils (5.4 % ABV). With packaging depicting a magical portal into an amusement park of flavor and fun, 21st Amendment Brewery encourages beer lovers to strap in, raise your hands in the air and take a ride into refreshment with the most drinkable beer you’ve ever hoppened upon. Hop aboard and enjoy this crisp and bright pilsner as you coast through your day and leave your cares behind.

“Hoppy Pilsners are wonderfully clear and bright with their straw color and tight white bubbles. There is a reason this style is popular and exciting right now. It has a snappy flavor, crisp lines and wonderful hoppy flavors and aromas. We’ve put our own handcrafted spin on it by dry-hopping Coaster Pils with American aroma hops Simcoe and Mosaic with their notes of citrus, passionfruit and apricot. All those elements are brought forth with the German lager yeast we use with its floral and fruity aromas and clean flavors. I’ve been drawn to great pilsners in the summer or really at any time forever; in fact I am enjoying one right now while we are talking about it for this press release,” says Shaun O’Sullivan, Co-Founder and Brewmaster at 21st Amendment Brewery.

Nico Freccia, 21st Amendment COO and Co-Founder, says, “Coaster Pils is very tasty, refreshing, quenching and highly drinkable. We can all relate to hot summer days, when the local fair pulls into town and we can hop onto a roller coaster and escape from daily stresses and enjoy a delicious taste of summer. Our goal is to bring you ‘Summer In a Can’ year-round and Coaster Pils is a great complement to our other classic brews like Hell or High Watermelon Wheat, Brew Free! Or Die Blood Orange and our original Mexican-style lager, El Sully.” The new Coaster Pils is now available year-round in 6 packs and draft in all 34 states where 21st Amendment distributes.

About 21st Amendment Brewery

22 years ago (established in 2000), Nico Freccia and Shaun O’Sullivan opened the doors to the 21st Amendment brewpub in San Francisco’s historic South Park neighborhood. In addition to quickly becoming one of the city’s favorite pubs, 21st Amendment began expanding beyond the Bay Area by helping to pioneer the movement to canned craft beer. Known for their witty names and delicious brews, 21st Amendment offers year-round selections, as well as seasonal offerings and their infamous once-in-a-while limited-edition releases. Sold in 34 states plus Washington D.C., 21st Amendment produces beer in its state-of-the-art brewery headquarters in San Leandro, California, and is among the top 50 craft beer brewers in America.

For More Information:

https://www.21st-amendment.com