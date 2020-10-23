21st Amendment Brewery Releases Hell or High Mango Autumn Seasonal

SAN FRANCISCO — The 21st Amendment Brewery’s beloved summer seasonal Hell or High Watermelon Wheat beer gets an exciting new twist for autumn 2020 with the debut of Hell or High Mango. Lady Liberty shines bright at our sunset gate with welcoming arms for a sweet transition into the glow of orange and red leaves of fall. An iconic woman symbolizing values of freedom and inclusivity, the Statute of Liberty now graces in all her glory the Hell or High line’s packaging and cans year-round. Brewed with real mangos, Hell or High Mango eases us from warmer days to an oasis brimming with tropical floral aromas and slightly tart, fruity flavors.

“Hell or High Watermelon Wheat has been a summertime favorite since we first started brewing it in 2000 at our San Francisco South of Market brewpub near the SF Giants’ ballpark. We decided to mix things up for autumn and have a little fun with the flavors. Behind all that luscious mango flavor and aroma is a wonderful wheat beer with its biscuity, light bready notes. At a mere 4.9% ABV, Hell or High Mango is that much more approachable,” says Shaun O’Sullivan, Co-Founder and Brewmaster.

Hell or High Mango is yet another testament of 21st Amendment’s ingenuity at brewing delicious expressions of flavors where fruit, hops, and grains intermingle for a splendid drinking experience. Hell or High Mango is an American wheat beer bursting with mouthwatering yumminess that finishes clean and refreshing.

Hell or High Mango is the perfect companion to enjoy the fall season.

Hell or High Mango is available now in all 30 states where 21st Amendment distributes. For more information and to find some using our beer finder, please visit www.21st-Amendment.com.

For more information, please visit: www.21st-amendment.com @21stamendment

About 21st Amendment Brewery

Twenty years ago (established in 2000), Nico Freccia and Shaun O’Sullivan opened the doors to the 21st Amendment brewpub in San Francisco’s historic South Park neighborhood. In addition to quickly becoming one of the city’s favorite pubs, 21st Amendment began expanding beyond the Bay Area by helping to pioneer the movement to canned craft beer. Known for their witty names and delicious brews, 21st Amendment offers year-round selections, as well as seasonal offerings and their infamous “Insurrection Series” of once-in-a-while limited-edition releases. Sold in 28 states plus Washington D.C., 21st Amendment produces beer in its state-of-the-art brewery headquarters in San Leandro, California and is among the top 50 craft beer brewers in America.