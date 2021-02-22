21st Amendment Brewery and Pink Boots Society Collaborate on Moon Boots IPA

SAN FRANCISCO — Though the craft beer industry’s demographics and workforce are evolving away from beer bellies and beards, there’s still much room for change to reflect the growing diversity of the craft beer consumer. 21st Amendment Brewery advocates for the advancement of exceptionally talented women in partnership with the Pink Boots Society for the limited-edition release of Moon Boots IPA. Coinciding with the nationwide release of Moon Boots IPA in spring 2021, 21st Amendment Brewery is funding three Certified Cicerone Level-Two Course & Exam Scholarships and one “Women In Leadership” Certificate Scholarship at eCornell University exclusively for Pink Boots Members to apply for.

Moon Boots IPA was designed and created by an all-woman team at 21st Amendment Brewery. The project was spearheaded by Sarah Swafford (National Sales Manager), who says, “21A has been incredibly supportive of Pink Boots Society for many years and has participated in several Pink Boots beers. Moon Boots IPA was initially a small batch beer that we called Pink Brüts! and was brewed at 21st Amendment’s downtown San Francisco brewpub for International Women’s Day (2019). We developed the recipe and concept using the Pink Boots hop blend. When it was released, it was so well received at the pub, taproom, and participating accounts we knew it would be a great candidate for one of our nationwide limited-edition releases.”

Swafford has a long time connection to Pink Boots Society. “When I moved to the Bay Area, I joined my local Pink Boots chapter to connect with other women in the industry. It was such a great opportunity to support and learn from other women who worked in all facets of the industry: brewers, bar owners, bartenders, beer buyers, lab, etc. I found that Pink Boots offered me a great community and friends while enhancing my beer education that’s led to me elevating my career.”

“The women team members at 21st Amendment are an essential and vibrant part of our company and culture,” says Shaun O’Sullivan (Co-Founder & Brewmaster, 21st Amendment Brewery). “What’s a better way to celebrate this excellent group than with a beer uniquely designed by them. Releasing Moon Boots IPA on a national level is an opportunity to shine a big bright light on the important work of the Pink Boots Society and highlight the immense talent of the women on our team. At 21st Amendment Brewery, we want to be an agent of change in supporting Pink Boots’ members with four scholarships in 2021.”

21st Amendment Brewery funds three Certified Cicerone Level-Two Course & Exam Scholarships and one “Women In Leadership” Certificate Scholarship with eCornell University exclusively for Pink Boots Members to apply for. Swafford herself was a recipient of a Pink Boots Society scholarship.

The otherworldly packaging artwork for Moon Boots IPA was commissioned by renowned Los Angeles-based animation artist Robin Eisenberg (Instagram). Her portfolio revolves around celebrating sexuality and the diversity of women. The packaging for Moon Boots IPA features the creators envisioned as otherworldly beings.

Robin Eisenberg comments, “I’ve always loved celebrating women in my work, and working with 21st Amendment on this was so much fun! I think it’s amazing that Moon Boots IPA is not only recognizing women in brewing, but it’s also helping to create more opportunities for future women in the industry. So happy I could be a part of the project!”

Moon Boots IPA is clean, crisp, and brewed with pilsner malts, toasted rice, and strawberries. Hopped with Citra Cryo, Azacca, and Mosaic hops, Moon Boots IPA blasts beer lovers to another planetary dimension with its soft aromatics and refreshing strawberry notes making this a beer for stargazers.

Moon Boots IPA will be available in 6-packs in all 32 states where 21st Amendment distributes in spring 2021. For more information and to find some using their beer finder, please visit www.21st-Amendment.com.

For more information, please visit: www.21st-amendment.com @21stAmendment

Pink Boots Society

The Pink Boots Society was created to assist, inspire and encourage women in the alcoholic beverage industry to advance their careers through education. We support all women of the industry, from those that own breweries, those that package the beer, that design beers, serve beers, write about beer, and everything in between. Most importantly, we teach each other what we know through our own seminar programs, and we help each other advance our beer careers by raising money for educational scholarships.

About 21st Amendment Brewery

Twenty years ago (established in 2000), Nico Freccia and Shaun O’Sullivan opened the doors to the 21st Amendment brewpub in San Francisco’s historic South Park neighborhood. In addition to quickly becoming one of the city’s favorite pubs, 21st Amendment began expanding beyond the Bay Area by helping to pioneer the movement to canned craft beer. Known for their witty names and delicious brews, 21st Amendment offers year-round selections, as well as seasonal offerings and their infamous once-in-a-while limited-edition releases. Sold in 32 states plus Washington D.C., 21st Amendment produces beer in its state-of-the-art brewery headquarters in San Leandro, California and is among the top 50 craft beer brewers in America.

About eCornell

Cornell University’s online learning platform, provides online professional and executive development to students around the world. We offer 100+ award-winning professional certificate programs in a wide variety of disciplines.