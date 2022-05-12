20 Pennsylvania Veteran Breweries Join Together For Statewide Memorial Day Beer Release

Pennsylvania – For a third year craft breweries from across Pennsylvania have joined together for the return of an all Pennsylvania Veterans beer collaboration. The beer is brewed by Pennsylvania Veterans in the support of Pennsylvania Veterans.

“Adapt And Overcome: Danger Zone Pale Ale” will release all throughout Pennsylvania on Memorial Day Weekend 2022 with proceeds of sales going directly to the Keystone Military Families organization.

Founded in 2002, Keystone Military Families was established with the goal of providing support for our deployed troops and their families. In 2010 they realized there was also a need for veteran support so they reorganized and expanded services. Located out of Shoemakersville, PA their mission is to support Pennsylvania military families every week with groceries, clothing, household items, furniture, and more while still shipping up to 100 care packages monthly and 10,000 Christmas stockings annually.

Not only is this a beer being produced by Pennsylvania veterans, but it will also include ingredients from Pennsylvania veteran-owned and operated businesses as well. Grain and malt for this beer will come from Deer Creek Malthouse in Glen Mills. While some of the hops being used for the beer have been produced by GEMS Farms Hops in Carlisle; both of which are veteran-owned businesses. To support the large volume of beer needed for this project the beer was brewed at Chatty Monks Brewing in Reading and Stone Bridge Brewing in Johnstown.

“Adapt And Overcome: Danger Zone” is a 6.3% Hazy Pale Ale brewed with Keystone Pale and Vienna malt. Strata and Triple Pearl hops were added at various points in the brew to offer consumers flavors and aroma of pineapple, papaya, melon, and berry with a dank and grassy finish. Malt character is supportive and crackery and balances out the subtle bitterness of this fluffy collaborative endeavor.

Consumers can begin enjoying the beer on Memorial Day Weekend 2022 at all participating breweries below:

• Arboretum Trail Brewing – Pittsburgh • Artifice Ales & Mead – Manheim • Black Forest Brewery – Ephrata • Burgh’ers Brewing – Pittsburgh • Cellar Works Brewing – Sarver • Cox Brewing – Elizabethtown • Deer Creek Malthouse – Glen Mills • Downriver Brewing – Stroudsburg • Eclipse Craft Brewing – Sunbury • GearHouse Brewing – Chambersburg • Hemauer Brewing – Mechanicsburg • McAllister Brewing Co – North Wales • Olde Bedford Brewing – Bedford • Root Down Brewing – Phoenixville • Seven Sirens Brewing – Bethlehem • Stone Bridge Brewing – Johnstown • Stony Run Brew House – York • Tattered Flag Brewing – Middletown • Ten7 Brewing – North Wales • Willow Creek Brewing – West Reading

For More Information:

https://breweriesinpa.com/20-pennsylvania-veteran-breweries-join-together-for-statewide-memorial-day-beer-release-2/