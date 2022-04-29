2 Towns Ciderhouse Releases Dragon’s Day Off

CORVALLIS, Oregon – Invoking a nostalgic nod towards a classic film, 2 Towns Ciderhouse introduces Dragon’s Day Off, a fruity and tropical hard cider slated to hit stores in May 2022.

Crafted from fresh-pressed Northwest apples, fresh dragon fruit, passion fruit, and a touch of hibiscus, this snappy cider is headlining the 2022 Limited Release line. Deep & elegant dragon fruit flavors married with sharp tropical passion fruit aromas gives Dragon’s Day Off a dazzling pink hue as bright as its flavor profile.

“The dragon fruit really shines in this cider. It is such an amazing and unique fruit,” said Dave Takush, head cider maker. “And coupled with the snappy passion fruit, it makes for very easy drinking –especially on your day off.”

Fruity and tropical, this dragon drink is the perfect sipper to kick off your much-needed weekend, spontaneous adventure, or to enjoy while playing hooky.

Specs

5.3% ABV | Dragon Fruit Tropical Cider

Made with dragon fruit, passion fruit, NW Apples, and a touch of hibiscus

Cider Profile

Deep and elegant dragon fruit flavors married with sharp tropical passion fruit aromas

Subtle hibiscus/floral notes

Dragon’s Day Off will be available in 500mL bottles, ½ bbl & ? bbl kegs through distributors in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Minnesota, Arizona, and parts of Nevada.

About 2 Towns Ciderhouse

At 2 Towns Ciderhouse we believe that the long history of cidermaking demands respect and deserves to be done right. Starting with the highest quality whole ingredients from local farms, we take no shortcuts in crafting our ciders. We never add any refined sugar or concentrates and instead use slow, cold fermentation methods to allow the fruit to speak for itself. As a family-owned company, we are committed to the growth of our team and enrichment of our communities. We take pride in producing true Northwest craft cider.

For More Information:

https://2townsciderhouse.com/2022/04/29/2-towns-ciderhouse-takes-fans-on-a-spin-with-dragons-day-off-cider/