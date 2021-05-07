2 Towns Ciderhouse Release Cherry Sublime

Corvallis, Ore. – Take yourself on a polyphonic trip with every sip of 2 Towns Ciderhouse’s newest limited release; Cherry Sublime!

“Sour lovers rejoice!”, says Dave Takush, head cider maker, “The fresh key lime juice and sour cherry juice really make this cider ‘zing’!”

Crafted from fresh-pressed Washington Sour Montmorency Cherries, Mexican Key Limes and a blend of Northwest Apples, this limited release cider is the summer sipper the world’s been waiting for. A breathtaking shade of ruby red, naturally derived from those fresh-pressed cherries, Cherry Sublime is as visually striking as its flavor profile.

Specs

• 6.5% ABV | Sour Cherry & Lime Cider

• Made with fresh-pressed Washington Sour Montmorency Cherries, Mexican Key Limes & NW Apples

Aromatics

• Floral

• Cherry forward

• Hint of citrus

Flavor, Body & Finish

• Think cherry-lime-ade all grown up.

• Semi-dry, light-bodied.

• Sharp, tart, cherry forward flavor rounded out by the apple undertones with a high-acid, citrus kick.

• Smooth finish with a light, lingering citrus flavor.

Pairings

• Seared Duck Breast

• Street tacos

• Ph0

Cherry Sublime will be available in 500 mL bottles, ½ bbl & 1/6 bbl kegs through distributors in Oregon, Washington, California, Alaska, Idaho, Hawaii, Illinois, Minnesota, Montana, and Arizona.

About 2 Towns Ciderhouse

At 2 Towns Ciderhouse we believe that the long history of cidermaking demands respect and deserves to be done right. Starting with the highest quality whole ingredients from local farms, we take no shortcuts in crafting our ciders. We never add any sugar or concentrates and instead use slow, cold fermentation methods to allow the fruit to speak for itself. As a family-owned company, we are committed to the growth of our team and enrichment of our communities. We take pride in producing true Northwest craft cider.

For More Information:

https://2townsciderhouse.com