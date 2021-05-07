2 Towns Ciderhouse Release Cherry Sublime

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Corvallis, Ore. – Take yourself on a polyphonic trip with every sip of 2 Towns Ciderhouse’s newest limited release; Cherry Sublime!

“Sour lovers rejoice!”, says Dave Takush, head cider maker, “The fresh key lime juice and sour cherry juice really make this cider ‘zing’!”

Crafted from fresh-pressed Washington Sour Montmorency Cherries, Mexican Key Limes and a blend of Northwest Apples, this limited release cider is the summer sipper the world’s been waiting for. A breathtaking shade of ruby red, naturally derived from those fresh-pressed cherries, Cherry Sublime is as visually striking as its flavor profile.

Specs

• 6.5% ABV | Sour Cherry & Lime Cider

• Made with fresh-pressed Washington Sour Montmorency Cherries, Mexican Key Limes & NW Apples

Aromatics

• Floral

• Cherry forward

• Hint of citrus

Flavor, Body & Finish

• Think cherry-lime-ade all grown up.

• Semi-dry, light-bodied.

• Sharp, tart, cherry forward flavor rounded out by the apple undertones with a high-acid, citrus kick.

• Smooth finish with a light, lingering citrus flavor.

Pairings

• Seared Duck Breast

• Street tacos

• Ph0

Cherry Sublime will be available in 500 mL bottles, ½ bbl & 1/6 bbl kegs through distributors in Oregon, Washington, California, Alaska, Idaho, Hawaii, Illinois, Minnesota, Montana, and Arizona.

About 2 Towns Ciderhouse

At 2 Towns Ciderhouse we believe that the long history of cidermaking demands respect and deserves to be done right. Starting with the highest quality whole ingredients from local farms, we take no shortcuts in crafting our ciders. We never add any sugar or concentrates and instead use slow, cold fermentation methods to allow the fruit to speak for itself. As a family-owned company, we are committed to the growth of our team and enrichment of our communities. We take pride in producing true Northwest craft cider.

For More Information:
https://2townsciderhouse.com

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021

Livestream ● May 13, 2021

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2021
Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 2+3, 2021

Register Now
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
05/13 - Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
Brewbound Frontlines: Retail Series
05/27 - Brewbound Frontlines: Retail Series
Brewbound Podcast
06/03 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club
06/10 - Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Podcast
06/17 - Brewbound Podcast
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.