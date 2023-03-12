2 Towns Ciderhouse Introduces TeaREX Killer TeaTM, a Roarsome Hard Tea

CORVALLIS, Oregon – Expanding into a new and fast growing beverage category, 2 Towns Ciderhouse unleashes TeaREX Killer TeaTM, a premium hard tea brand focused on Jurassic-sized flavor, high quality ingredients, and a roarsome 8% ABV.

TeaREX Killer Tea is the latest innovation under the 2 Towns total beverage umbrella and, along with its flagship 2 Towns Ciderhouse, will join Craftwell Cocktails, SeekOut Seltzer, and Nectar Creek Meadery. TeaREX comes out of the gate with two dino-mite varieties: Original Black Tea and Honey and Lemon Black Tea and Honey which are available in stores across Oregon, Washington, and Colorado immediately.

Crafted in the PNW, TeaREX is a bigger and bolder take on hard tea. Refined yet crushable, the monstrously delicious flavor of TeaREX is classy enough for pinkies out, with enough bite to make sure tea time never goes extinct. Original Hard Tea is crafted with the finest black tea and local PNW honey, for a sweet tea that’s easy drinking and dangerously delicious. Lemon Hard Tea is crafted with the finest black tea, West Coast lemons, and a touch of local PNW honey for a citrus tea that’s simply dino-mite!

“The hard tea category is experiencing explosive growth and we thought why not take our mantra of carefully sourced, quality ingredients from our ciders and apply that to hard tea,” said Lee Larsen, co-founder and CEO of 2 Towns. “TeaREX is distinctly fun, unique, and positioned to appeal to consumers looking for a higher ABV option that’s proudly brewed in the Pacific Northwest. Not to mention we love venturing into a new space with a brand that has this kind of upROARious humor.“

TeaREX Killer Tea will be available in 12oz cans through distributors in Oregon, Washington, and Colorado.

AboutTeaREX Killer Tea

TeaREX Killer Tea, a sister brand of 2 Towns Ciderhouse, is a bigger and bolder take on hard tea. Crafted in the PNW and made with quality ingredients like real fruit, and locally sourced honey, TeaREX uses the same no shortcuts approach to craft beverages. TeaREX is available in two dino-mite flavors: Original and Lemon. Sip, share, and let the good times ROAR.

For More Information:

https://2townsciderhouse.com/2023/03/10/2-towns-ciderhouse-introduces-tearex-killer-teatm-a-roarsome-hard-tea/