2 Towns Ciderhouse Expands Seasonal Line with Cosmic Currant Release

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Just as the universe is infinitely expanding, 2 Towns is expanding their seasonal line with their newest release of Cosmic Currant.

Crafted with a transcendental blend of Oregon-grown cranberries, black currants, and fresh-pressed Northwest apples, Cosmic Currant elicits ingredients that soothes the senses in a harmonious way and leaves anyone who tries it awe-stuck. With colors that evoke the cosmos, you experience hues of dark ruby radiating from the cider. Then, a hint of can cane fruit sweetness and earthy cassis liqueur, finishing with a robust cranberry tannin. All of these earthy complex characteristics inspired us to name this ethereal cider after the mystic starry night. It truly utilizes all senses when enjoying this otherworldly cider.

“We are really pumped to release a cider made with Cranberries from Bandon, Oregon.” says head cidermaker Dave Takush “ They lend a lot of tannin and color to this cider, and the black currants add earthy notes of dark fruit, perfect for the upcoming winter season.”

This brilliant winter warmer creates a celestial cider experience best enjoyed on a crisp, clear night under a blanket of stars.

Available now through February, our seasonal release will be available in cans, bottles, 1/2 bbl & 1/6 bbl kegs to distributors throughout Oregon, Washington, California, Hawai’i, Idaho, Montana, Chicago and parts of Minnesota & Montana.

About 2 Towns Ciderhouse

At 2 Towns Ciderhouse we believe that the long history of cidermaking demands respect and deserves to be done right. Starting with the highest quality whole ingredients from local farms, we take no shortcuts in crafting our ciders. We never add any sugar, concentrates or artificial flavors, and instead use slow, cold fermentation methods to allow the fruit to speak for itself. As a family-owned company, we are committed to the growth of our team and enrichment of our communities. We take pride in producing true Northwest craft cider. For more information about 2 Towns Ciderhouse, visit www.2townsciderhouse.com.

https://2townsciderhouse.com/cider/cosmic-currant/