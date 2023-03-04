2 Towns and Pink Lady® Release Cider Supporting Women in Fermentation

CORVALLIS, Oregon – Embracing the spirit of empowerment and right on cue to commence women’s history month, 2 Towns Ciderhouse, along with Pink Lady® apples, introduces The Baddie, a female-led hard cider that celebrates the courage, strength, and grit of all women.

A portion of the proceeds from The Baddie will be donated to the Pink Boots Society, a national non-profit organization supporting women in the fermentation industry. Launch events are planned throughout WA, OR, CA, and ID where a portion of draft sales will additionally benefit local Pink Books Society chapters in those communities. Beverage distributors including Classic, Columbia Distributing, Delta, Musetter, and Scout have also added their support by providing additional donations from The Baddie keg sales.

Floral and refreshing, The Baddie is crafted with Pink Lady® apples, hibiscus, rose, chamomile, and jasmine, creating an elevated cider with flair, depth and sophistication.

“The Baddie sits in balance at the juncture of boldness and subtlety, with the inclusion of sharp and delicate botanicals,” said Lucy Bauer, lead cider maker for The Baddie. “Refreshingly tart, yet luscious, Pink Lady® apples make the perfect foundation for an elegant cider infused with a bouquet of intentionally selected floral botanicals.”

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with 2 Towns Ciderhouse and collaborate on an initiative that supports and empowers women in the food and beverage industry,” said Kathryn Grandy, Chief Marketing Officer for Proprietary Variety Management, who markets the Pink Lady® brand apple. “The marriage of Pink Lady® apples with The Baddie brand is such a natural fit –and the result is beautiful, empowering, and a perfect embodiment of baddie women.”

The Baddie is an initiative of the 2 Towns’ C.I.D.E.R. team (Committee on Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Representation). The goal of C.I.D.E.R. is to amplify the company’s commitment to equity and diversity. We believe that “The beauty of the world lies in the diversity of its people” and we strive to reflect that mantra in our company’s practices and culture.

Specs

8.0% ABV | Pink Lady® Apple Cider

Made with Pink Lady® apples, hibiscus, rose, chamomile, and jasmine

Cider Profile

Pink Lady® Apples and floral botanicals create an elevated cider with flair, depth, and sophistication

Female Led Collaboration between 2 Towns Ciderhouse and Pink Lady® Apples

Portion of the proceeds benefiting women in the fermentation industry

The Baddie will be available in 500mL bottles, ½ bbl & ? bbl kegs through distributors in Oregon, Washington, California, Arizona, Colorado, Montana, and Idaho.

About 2 Towns Ciderhouse

2 Towns Ciderhouse was founded on the belief that the long history of cidermaking demands respect and deserves to be done right. Starting with the highest quality, whole ingredients from local farms, we take no shortcuts in crafting our ciders. Over the years our company has retained these core values to branch out into different segments within the alcohol beverage space to become a premium total beverage company. Our goal is to create the best craft beverages on the market and continue to develop and evolve the beverage space in innovative new ways.

From humble beginning in 2010 in an old 900 sq. ft. 2 car garage we have grown into one of the largest craft beverage companies in the northwest now employing over 100 individuals, distributing to 15+ states and running 3 different production facilities totaling almost 100,000 sq. feet. As a family-owned company, we are committed to the growth of our team and enrichment of our communities. We take pride in producing true Northwest craft beverages.

About Pink Lady®

Pink Lady® is a leader in fresh thinking with high quality standards, ensuring each Pink Lady® apple is as good as the last. The first apple to have its own registered trademark, Pink Lady® has grown to become an international favorite. Pink Lady® apples are hand-picked, crisp and juicy, and sun ripened longer for a memorable sweet-tart flavor. Thanks to a longer growing season and controlled atmosphere storage, Pink Lady® apples are available nearly year-round.

For More Information:

https://2townsciderhouse.com/2023/03/01/2-towns-and-pink-lady-release-cider-supporting-women-in-fermentation/