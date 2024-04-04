Brewing Partnerships and Passion: A Conversation with Lallemand’s Andy Diacetis

Ray Latif of the Brewbound Podcast interviews Andy Diacetis, North American Sales Manager for Lallemand Brewing. He discusses Lallemand’s role as a global manufacturer of yeast and bacteria for various industries.

Andy highlights industry trends, including a focus on non-alcoholic beverages and juicy double IPAs. He discusses Lallemand’s commitment to innovation, citing the successful launch of Elona, a yeast strain for low and non-alcohol beer production.

He teases a new product to be unveiled at an upcoming industry event, the Craft Brewers Conference (CBC), showcasing Lallemand’s collaboration with brewing partners.

Andy expresses his passion for his job, which involves visiting breweries, collaborating with partners, and innovating in the industry. He invites those interested in Lallemand Brewing to visit their website or contact him directly.

Andy Diacetis graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in Fermentation Science in 2001. He spent six years working at BridgePort Brewing Company – three years as a brewer and three years as the Brewery Microbiologist. In 2007 he started selling filtration equipment which led him to starting a mobile wine filtration business which was sold in 2023. Andy also co-founded 503 Distilling which was one of the first RTD cocktail companies in Oregon. During this time, he was the Technical Sales Rep for Enartis for four years selling enological products to wineries in the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia. In 2022 he started his most recent position as the Regional Sales Manager in North America for Lallemand Brewing.

