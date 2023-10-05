Zero Gravity Releases Cold Box Variety Pack

Cold Box is here. A brand new seasonal variety pack from Zero Gravity that features some tried and trues, as well as some brand new friends: Green State Lager, Conehead Haze IPA, Powder Jones IPA, and Buck Buck Juice Double IPA. This cold and crispy box delivers a little something for everyone!

Cold Box is an exciting mix of beers that offers a diverse mix of flavors for all occasions:

Green State Lager is a crisp and clean pilsner that will help you sail through the day. Conehead Haze IPA is a juicy and fruity IPA that will wow the room. Powder Jones is a citrusy, full bodied IPA made for hitting the slopes, and Buck Buck Juice is a tropical Double IPA that brings the party.

This variety pack has some fan favorites, as well as brand new beers that are in cans for the very first time. With the purchase of just one box you can be the star of every group you delight with this new offering.

Cold Box is a seasonal 12 pack of 12oz cans of Green State Lager (4.9%), Conehead Haze IPA (6.3%), Powder Jones IPA (7.3%) and Buck Buck Juice Double IPA (9.0%).

It will be available beginning the first week of October in VT, MA, RI, NY, NJ, NH, PA, CT, ME, and DC/VA.

For More Information:

https://www.zerogravitybeer.com/