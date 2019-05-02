Yards Brewing to Release Summer Crush Citrus Wheat Beer

PHILADELPHIA — The wait is over. Yards Brewing Company, Philly’s Brewery since 1994, announces the release of their first new brand in three years — Summer Crush, a citrus wheat beer brewed with orange and lime zest. This easy drinking, 5.0% ABV brew is now available in bottles and on draft. Twelve-ounce cans are expected to hit shelves by June.

“Summer Crush is the beer you bring down the shore or to your friend’s backyard barbecue. It’s refreshing, smooth, and citrusy. It’s a crowd pleaser,” said Yards founder, brewmaster and president, Tom Kehoe. “We try not to take ourselves too seriously here at Yards, and this beer is easy-going and fun, both in the way it tastes and the way it looks. We just want everybody to bring Summer Crush wherever they’re having a good time this Summer.”

In the fall of 2017, Yards moved their entire business to a new facility at 500 Spring Garden St. in the Northern Liberties neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Yards CEO, Trevor Prichett, explained: “Our chief focus over the past couple years has been executing the move and opening our first full-scale taproom and dedicated private event space.”

Both Kehoe and Prichett attribute Yards’ steady growth and ability to build their 100-barrel brew house, spacious taproom and private event spaces to the unwavering support of the good people of Philadelphia.

“Now that we’ve settled into our new home,” Prichett added, “we’re spending more time developing beers that Yards drinkers new and old can get excited about.”

“All we’ve done from the very start is try to make good beer consistently,” Kehoe said. “Friends liked what we first brewed back in ‘94, so we just kept going.”

Summer Crush will start hitting taps and shelves over the weekend and will be available throughout Yards’ distribution footprint—Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland.