Yards Brewing Company and Brownstein Group Partner to Drive Growth and Promote Local Causes

PHILADELPHIA – Two of the city’s most recognizable companies, Yards Brewing Company and Brownstein Group, have announced a partnership with plans to shake up the Philadelphia beer market and promote local organizations. Brownstein Group will serve as integrated marketing partner to Yards in order to drive growth in the region, oversee major brand activations, and support the city’s development through collaborations with nonprofit causes.

Since 1994, Yards has been brewing “Philly’s beer.” From its garage-sized origins in Manayunk to its current headquarters—a state-of-the-art Brewery and Taproom facility in Northern Liberties—the company has attained iconic status in the city. Brownstein Group, founded during the Creative Revolution of the early ‘60s, is Philadelphia’s longest-running independent communications agency.

Now, Yards is looking to work with Brownstein Group to cement its roots with new product launches, promotional events, activations, partnerships, and more.

“This is a landmark moment for Yards and Brownstein Group. We’re ready to work together to promote a product we love and a city we love,” said Trevor Pritchett, CEO at Yards. “We are counting on Brownstein Group’s creative and results-driven reputation to drive business growth and energize our grassroots social initiatives in the city.”

f

Brownstein Group will be a major asset in helping Yards promote and leverage its partnership with the Make the World Better Foundation. The nonprofit, co-founded by former Philadelphia Eagle Connor Barwin, focuses on community-based redevelopment projects in neighborhoods across the city, and hosts major fundraising concerts to help neighborhoods take ownership of their public spaces.

“We intend to help Yards dominate the Philadelphia market and become the most desired beer in Philly,” said Marc Brownstein, President and CEO of Brownstein Group. “As evidenced by their partnerships with local organizations, Yards is more than a brand—it’s a city institution. Our work together will represent the best that our city can offer in terms of generosity, creativity, and—of course—beer.”

About Brownstein Group

Recognized by Ad Age as a ‘Small Agency of the Year,’ Brownstein Group is the longest-running independent marketing communications agency in Philadelphia. Founded at the height of the Creative Revolution in 1964, Brownstein Group is a full-service agency with expertise across all disciplines, including: brand strategy, advertising, public relations, social media, and digital services. Brownstein Group specializes in crafting memorable campaigns that generate positive brand awareness, increased sales/leads, and measurable impact for clients like IKEA USA, Comcast Xfinity, Wawa, GIANT Food Stores, ACI Speedpay, NJM Insurance, and DuPont™ Sorona®. Ranked as an O’Dwyer’s Top 100 National PR Agency and one of Fortune Magazine’s Top 100 Best Places to Work for Women, Brownstein Group is relentless in the pursuit of breakthrough ideas, but dedicated to its clients and people.

About Yards Brewing Company

Yards Brewing Company has been proudly brewing in the City of Brotherly Love since 1994. We’ve grown from a garage-sized operation in the Manayunk section of Philly to Roxborough, Kensington, Northern Liberties, and now to our newest location — a 70,000-square-foot brewery and taproom at 500 Spring Garden Street. Philadelphia Pale Ale, Signature IPA, and Brawler, all nationally recognized ales, lead a balanced portfolio of quality, handcrafted beers including nine year-round offerings and several seasonal and limited releases. Founder Tom Kehoe and the Yards Crew share a commitment to supporting the good people and organizations making their backyard a better place to live and work. Here at Yards, it’s always been about working hard, having fun, and giving back. The Brew Unto Others motto reflects our commitment to quality, community, and sustainability. It’s also a call to action. We encourage you to get together to enjoy our beer, each other’s company, and to Brew Unto Others every day.