XED Beverages to Expand SESH Distribution to 10+ States

Next generation beverage incubator, XED Beverages, announces significant expansion of its premier brand: SESH cocktail meets seltzer.

After launching in four initial states in March (NY, NJ, OH, IL), SESH is expanding distribution to MA, PA, RI, GA, TN, FL, MD, and NV.SESH’s fast growth is fueled by strong early data in those four states. In key national accounts, SESHis outselling the category average by +46% dollars per facing and has sold over 35,000 cases in 7 months.

Zeke Bronfman, Co-founder and CEO of XED Beverages, says: “Thanks to incredibly strong performance at retail, SESH is now expanding with significant chain programs, including some of the nation’s largest retailers. We are excited to bring our bold, authentic flavors to more consumers and introduce them to great tasting, better for you cocktails.”

Nate Medow, Co-founder and President, XED Beverages, adds: “In addition to our strong early results, we are proud that since we launched SESH, we have removed 87,000 lbs of sugar from the American diet. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to giving consumers better for you alternatives without any compromise.”

The SESH distribution news comes fresh off the back of XED’s second brand launch with HAPESake SpritzHAPE, which launched in November in all 145 BevMo stores, is the first sake based spiked seltzer made with premium junmai sake, real fruit, and real tea. HAPE will be available to buy in Erewhon and Ralph’s over the next few weeks, before expanding to 10+ states early next year. Supermodel Jordan Barrett is co-founder and creative director at the brand.

About SESH

SESH: cocktail meets seltzer, is all flavor no bullsh*t. It is zero sugar, 120 calories, has 1g of carbohydrates, is gluten free, all natural and 6% ABV. It comes in four flavors: Gin and Tonic, Paloma, Mojito and Moscow Mule.About XED BeveragesXED Beverages is a brand builder which was started in a college dorm by Zeke Bronfman, mixologist, CEO, Co-founder, and fourth generation entrepreneur in the beverage alcohol industry hailing from the Seagram conglomerate – once the largest owner of alcoholic beverage lines in the world – and Nate Medow, President and Co-founder. Nate drives the health, wellness and food technology aspects of the company because of his Type 1 diabetes.

For more information: https://www.xedbeverages.com