Women of the Vine & Spirits Launches University & College Membership with Florida International University (FIU)

NEW YORK, New York – During this Women’s History Month, Women of the Vine & Spirits (WOTVS) announces its new University & College Membership with its first member, the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University (FIU). The WOTVS University & College Membership, the newest addition to the organization’s current membership offerings, supports WOTVS’ mission by cultivating the next generation of leaders in beverage alcohol, showcasing career opportunities within the industry, and feeding their Corporate Members’ talent pipeline with diverse candidates.

University & College Membership provides students in the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, FIU Bacardi Center of Excellence access to WOTVS’ wealth of content and resources, including educational and career pathing programs focusing on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), business development and innovation (BD&I), and personal and professional development, all while expanding students’ knowledge of the vast career paths within the hospitality and beverage alcohol industry. WOTVS welcomes other universities and colleges, worldwide, to join and grow the membership category.

“This is a brilliant and unique opportunity for all our students, female and male, to take part in Women of the Vine & Spirits’ programs and to understand why DEI is a business imperative to economic empowerment and the achievement of equity in the workplace,” said Brian Connors, Director of FIU’s Bacardi Center of Excellence and FIU hospitality professor. “Being a member of WOTVS enhances our program tremendously to set students up for success as they embark on their career journey.”

University & College Membership gives students year-round access to unique educational opportunities, networking, and mentorship. This includes access to the organization’s Membership Directory with opportunities to connect with industry leaders; a Calendar of Events rich in thought-provoking content from industry professionals and outside experts; a Resource Library full of pertinent articles and training documents; Scholarship Opportunities through the WOTVS Foundation; and a Job Board with open positions and direct contacts to Corporate Member companies who are hiring.

“Our University & College Membership offers students first-hand knowledge from industry professionals and access to professionals actively working in positions they may choose to explore, while introducing them to the opportunities the industry has to offer,” said Deborah Brenner, Founder & CEO of Women of the Vine & Spirits. “In turn our Corporate Members can tap into the student’s unencumbered innovative ideas and visions for the future.”

Additionally, active Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management students will be able to include their WOTVS University & College Membership affiliation on their resumes as well as completion of any trainings undertaken through the program. Such training programs include Sexual Misconduct Prevention & Response Trainings, provided by RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization. WOTVS offers these RAINN trainings in partnership with Corporate Member?Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) as?part of an ongoing initiative to support those in the hospitality and beverage alcohol industry.

Upon graduation, participants will receive a complimentary one-year Individual Membership (a $150/year value) to continue networking and furthering their personal and professional development as they embark on their career paths into the hospitality and beverage alcohol industry.

Women of the Vine & Spirits Corporate Members include Founding Member: Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits; Diamond Members: Breakthru Beverage Group; Bronco Wine Company; Brown-Forman; E. & J. Gallo Winery; Frederick Wildman & Sons, Ltd.; Moët Hennessy USA; Republic National Distributing Company; Shaw-Ross International Importers, Skrewball Whiskey, and Ste. Michelle Wine Estates; Platinum Members: Beam Suntory; Constellation Brands; J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines; O’Neill Vintners and Distillers, Pernod Ricard USA; and William Grant & Sons.

About Women of the Vine & Spirits

Women of the Vine & Spirits is an all-encompassing global membership organization dedicated to boldly pushing the wine, beer and spirits industry toward a more diverse, equitable and inclusive era that supports business development and innovation, empowering all to thrive. Members connect through our global network and collaborate across all industry sectors. We provide our members with benefits that include education, training, mentorship, and networking, supporting them personally and professionally as well as tools, services and resources toward diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), and business development & innovation (BD&I).

About FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management

Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management is a Top 10 hospitality school among U.S. Public Universities and ranked 35th in the world. Nearly 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students from across the nation and around the globe choose FIU for its outstanding reputation, advantageous campus locations in Miami, expert faculty, rich curriculum and real career opportunities in the international hotel, foodservice, beverage management, travel, tourism, revenue management, entertainment, and mega and large scale event industries. As the leading diverse hospitality program with over 70% women and students from 74 countries represented, Chaplin School graduates more undergraduate black and Hispanic students than any other school. In August 2006, FIU unveiled the first U.S. school of hospitality and tourism in Tianjin, China. The Marriott Tianjin China Program, ranked #1 in China, is FIU’s largest international program, with a capacity for up to 1,000 students.

About Florida International University

Florida International University is a Top 50 public university that drives real talent and innovation in Miami and globally. High research (R1) activity and high social mobility come together at FIU to uplift and accelerate learner success in a global city by focusing in the areas of environment, health, innovation, and justice. Today, FIU has two campuses and multiple centers. FIU serves a diverse student body of more than 58,000 and 270,000 Panther alumni. U.S. News and World Report places dozens of FIU programs among the best in the nation, including international business at No. 2. Washington Monthly Magazine ranks FIU among the top 20 public universities contributing to the public good.

For More Information:

https://www.womenofthevine.com/cpages/home