Wolfpack Holdings Acquires Majority Stake in New Planet Beer

Phoenix, Arizona – New Planet Beer Company announced the appointment of James Williams as Chief Executive Officer and Philip Guana as Vice President effective March 1, 2022. James and Phil, Founders of Edge Beverage Consulting, founded Wolfpack Holdings in 2021 as a subsidiary of Edge Beverage to put the company in a position to acquire strategic partnerships like they’ve done with New Planet Beer.

“James is an experienced alcoholic beverage executive and a great team builder and he’s the perfect leader for the next chapter in our business. It’s also the ideal time for me to retire from operations and assume a role on the Board”, says Pedro Gonzalez.

Based in Boulder, Colorado, New Planet Beer (www.newplanetbeer.com) is one of the few 100% gluten-free beers made entirely from gluten-free grains. New Planet is ready to continue its growth outside its current distribution footprint with a focus on bringing its New Planet Pale Ale and New Planet Blonde Ale to additional states and chains in 2022.

Phil Guana says,“We are very excited to join the New Planet Beer team and continue the success the brand has had over the past decade. Our goal is to build a national brand available across the country, giving gluten-free beer consumers more options.”

James Williams says, “Pedro created a fantastic brand and we’re appreciative of all his hard work and efforts over the years. There’s a great opportunity with New Planet Beer Company and we’re excited to utilize our team’s nationwide resources of chain and distribution management, field sales representation, and beverage industry knowledge to bring the brand to current and future fans nationally. Our team’s goal is to make New Planet Beer Company the most prominent gluten-free beer in a widely growing segment.”

Edge Beverage is the country’s top Retail Sales Consultant, helping small- and mid-sized brands grow their retail presence. Using a Fractional Services Model, Edge Beverage helps brands access retailers at a fraction of the cost of hiring a National Accounts Executive or full time salespeople. Since 2016, Edge Beverage Consulting (http://www.edgebev.com/) has been an industry-changing team of retail professionals, whose focus is helping brands gain retail presence through their network of chain buyers across the country, expand brand’s distribution footprint, and provide sales people in key markets across the country who sell directly to independent off- and on-premise accounts. Edge Beverage is also an Importer and Warehouse solution for brands internationally.