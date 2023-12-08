Winter Variety Packs From Lost Rhino Brewing

Lost Rhino Brewing introduces the third in a series of seasonally created variety 12 packs. This offering is now available at the the brew pub and through distribution. It contains 2 of our classic core offerings Face Plant IPA and Rhino Chaser Pilsner, a highly touted seasonal offering in Shooter McMunn’s Irish stout and a new entry Cold Front Cold IPA.

Face Plant India Pale Ale • 6.8% A strong, malty backbone balances the mountain of whole cone hops we pack into our American Style IPA. Moderate grapefruit bitterness and herbal aromas take your pallet for a ride. Cold Front Cold India Pale Ale • 6.5% Cold Front unleashes the power of New-World hops, turning up the bitterness intensity, while maintaining a clean and refreshing taste with immaculate clarity. The body is light and crisp with tons of dank citrus flavors from the nose followed by a dry finish. Rhino Chaser

Rhino Chasers Pilsner • 5.6% Like an early morning dive into crisp waves, this premium Pilsner packs a quick, hoppy bite to wake up your senses. Topped with a dense creamy head, this golden lager is one you won’t forget

Cold Front Cold India Pale Ale • 6.5% Cold Front unleashes the power of New-World hops, turning up the bitterness intensity, while maintaining a clean and refreshing taste with immaculate clarity. The body is light and crisp with tons of dank citrus flavors from the nose followed by a dry finish

Shooter McMunn’s Irish-Style Stout • 4% A smooth and roasty classic Irish-Style stout, finishing in a subtle dark chocolate bitterness. Enjoy this creamy pint just as you would at the McMunn family pub in Ballybunion, County Kerry, Ireland. Great American Beer Festival • 2019 Gold Medal Category: Classic Irish-Style Dry Stout

For More Information:

https://www.lostrhino.com/