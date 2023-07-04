Willie’s Superbrew is Back on New England Shelves this Summer

Same recipes customers know and love, refreshed with a new look and new leadership

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Willie’s Superbrew is thrilled to announce the return of its award-winning “Superbrews,” combining the very best care and complexity of craft beer, the crisp tang of fermented kombucha, and the fizzy effervescence of hard seltzer in one delicious beverage. Brewed with real superfruits and fresh herbs and spices, Willie’s 100% gluten-free Superbrews will reappear at select retail locations across New England this summer.

Willie’s Superbrew has hired industry veteran Mark Hegedus as its CEO, who brings extensive experience in the beverage industry from leadership positions at brands like Untitled Art, Founders, Magic Hat, ABI’S Craft collective, and Red Bull.

“I am thrilled to join the Willie’s Superbrew team and to lead this exciting venture,” said Hegedus. “I truly believe that Willie’s Superbrew has what it takes to stand out in the market today and become an iconic product in this space.”

Willie’s Superbrew will begin restocking two original flavors:

Juicy Tangy Zesty – a delicious, award-winning ginger lemon Superbrew with a dash of turmeric

– a delicious, award-winning ginger lemon Superbrew with a dash of turmeric Juicy Mango Tango – a tropical superfruit Superbrew with real mango and passionfruit

Today’s bold, flavorful, real-fruit Superbrews are crafted with the same recipes Willie’s customers know and love – refreshed with a new look and brought to life by a new leadership team. The company plans to release additional product lines and seasonal flavors to complement its flagship Superbrews in the coming months.

“We are excited to bring Willie’s Superbrew back to the market,” said Superbrew Acquisition Board Member Marcia Hooper. “Willie’s Superbrews are always made with real superfruits and carefully crafted to bring out the bold, layered flavors in each truly refreshing beverage. Superbrews remain gluten-free and lower in calories and sugar than most other hard seltzers.”

Willie’s Superbrew will be available in several New England states, including Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Vermont, with plans for rapid expansion to other east coast markets.

To follow along on Willie’s Superbrew journey, visit www.superbrew.com or @drinksuperbrew.

About Willie’s Superbrew:

Willie’s Superbrew is an innovative, award-winning adult beverage business creating unapologetically flavorful drinks. Brewed with real fruit and fresh herbs and spices, Superbrews are gluten-free and balanced with just the right ABV with fewer calories and less sugar than other leading hard seltzers. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and brewed in Rhode Island, Willie’s Superbrews will be available in east coast states from Maine to Florida starting in June 2023. www.superbrew.com