Wiley Roots Releases Breakfast Inspired Beers

GREELEY, Colo. — Wiley Roots Brewing Company has announced that the brewery is releasing five new breakfast inspired beers for the upcoming Valentine’s Day weekend.

Starting Friday, February 14, 2020 at 12 p.m., Wiley Roots will release Breakfast at Wiley’s: French Toast, an Oatmeal Stout with Cinnamon, Vanilla, and Maple Syrup; Muffinberry Monstah, an Imperial Stout with Blueberry, Cinnamon, and Graham Cracker; Flapjack Monstah, an Imperial Stout with Maple Syrup and Graham Cracker; Pastels: Capella Aspirations, a Milkshake IPA with puréed Raspberry and Passion Fruit; and Tyrannos Morissette, a Sour IPA dry hopped with Simcoe and Citra. Each beer was inspired by common breakfast items, like a plate of French toast, a blueberry muffin, some pancakes dripping with maple syrup, a fruit milkshake, and a refreshing mimosa.

In addition to experimenting with breakfast flavors, the brewery is encouraging people to blend Muffinberry Monstah and Flapjack Monstah together, creating blueberry pancakes. Kyle Carbaugh, co-owner and head brewer, said that staff at brewery enjoys making their own blends, so he wanted to create beers that compliment each other and encourage blending. This is not the first time Wiley Roots has suggested blending their beers together. In October, the brewery released Mallow Monstah and Cooky Monstah, which blended together created Double Stuffed Monstah.

“When we’re creating these beers, we’re always thinking about what we would like to drink and how to make the experience more fun. Releasing five breakfast inspired beers comes from our love of breakfast foods and restaurants around Greeley, Colorado. When we start talking about blending, that’s from our staff enjoying different beers together, which creates an entirely new experience. We like challenging ourselves to do something unique at Wiley Roots, which means constantly thinking outside set parameters,” said Kyle Carbaugh, co-owner and head brewer. Over the past seven years, Wiley Roots has earned a reputation for unique offerings with their wide selection of different beer styles. Last year the brewery released over 100 different beers in a year, setting the stage for an even bigger year this year with ten beers already released since January.

About Wiley Roots Brewing Company

Wiley Roots Brewing Company believes beer should be unique, crafted from the highest quality ingredients, and brewed with a sense of responsibility to the craft and to the surrounding community. We believe that brewing craft beer is an art and that it should be grounded in the core values of honesty, integrity, hard work, and the belief in one’s ability to create and share. We are a small, independently owned brewery with a unique focus on mixed-culture, barrel aged, and spontaneous beers in downtown Greeley, Colorado. Our beers have been awarded medals at the Great American Beer Festival in 2018 (Silver), 2017 (Gold), 2015 (Gold), 2013 (Bronze), and 2017 (Silver) at the Mazer Cup International. Wiley Roots Brewing Company was founded by Kyle Carbaugh and Miranda Carbaugh and opened in the summer of 2013.

For More Information: wileyroots.com/breakfast-at-wileys/