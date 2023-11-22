Wiley Roots Announces Four New Imperial Stouts for Black Friday

GREELEY, Colo.— After a year of waiting, Wiley Roots Brewing Company announced the return of Midnight on the Run, the brewery’s 10% ABV Imperial Stout, along with two new flavors and a select single barrel aged release.

Midnight on the Run is a rich dark chocolate Imperial Stout conditioned on Ghanaian cacao nibs and named after the brewery’s black cat, Midnight. In 2016, the brewery’s co-founders Kyle and Miranda Carbaugh adopted Midnight when the feral stray cat showed up at the Carbaugh’s family ranch east of Greeley. Over the years, Midnight has become a mascot for fans of the brewery, with the first batch of Midnight on the Run releasing to a line of fans in 2018.

On Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12pm, four variants of Midnight on the Run will be available on-site and to-go from the taproom, including the base chocolate Imperial Stout, Cinnamon Midnight on the Run, Hazelnut Midnight on the Run, and Rye Whiskey Barrel Aged Midnight on the Run, which was aged for 24 months in a single Laws Secale Rye barrel.

“This year we rebuilt the entire recipe to really push the dark chocolate flavors and minimize some of the roasted barley characteristics. Not only did we enhance the grain profile, but we extended the boil to 30 hours, which increased our reduction rate to over 60% in volume. That means a thicker base with a lot more dark chocolate flavor.” said Kyle Carbaugh, Co-Founder and Head Brewer. “This helped us reach the body and consistency we wanted, but isn’t too heavy. I believe it’s important to balance our stouts, so while this beer is thicker than last year, it is still incredibly easy to enjoy and doesn’t feel too decadent or rich. For the cinnamon and hazelnut variants, we chose the best ingredients possible to really show off what we can do.”

Carbaugh said that the barrel aged version of the beer is what he is really excited about, which has been aging for more than two years in a single rye barrel from Laws Whiskey House in Denver, Colorado.

“I think the rye barrel aged release is going to surprise a lot of people. It’s incredible. I am really proud of our team and what we were able to accomplish with this release. We have come a long way from where we were. Two years ago we went back to the drawing board and redefined what it means to be Wiley Roots. We had to raise our expectations. I think once fans try these beers, they’ll see what we’ve been working on. After we won “Best 20 Beers” by Craft Beer & Brewing last year, in 2022, for our barrel aged stout, I knew we were on the right track.”

Midnight on the Run is available from the Wiley Roots taproom and the brewery expects to sell out of the barrel aged version early, which will not be distributed. All four variants of the beer will be on-site and available to-go starting at 12pm on Black Friday.

About Wiley Roots Brewing Company

Wiley Roots Brewing Company believes beer should be unique, crafted from the highest quality ingredients, and brewed with a sense of responsibility to the craft and to the surrounding community. We believe that brewing craft beer is an art and that it should be grounded in the core values of honesty, integrity, hard work, and the belief in one’s ability to create and share. We are a small, independently owned brewery with a unique focus on lagers, fruited sours, and barrel aged beers in downtown Greeley, Colorado. Our beers have been awarded medals at the Great American Beer Festival in 2018 (Silver), 2017 (Gold), 2015 (Gold), 2013 (Bronze), and 2017 (Silver) at the Mazer Cup International. Wiley Roots Brewing Company was founded by Kyle Carbaugh and Miranda Carbaugh and opened in the summer of 2013.

For More Information:

https://www.wileyroots.com/