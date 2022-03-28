Wild Heaven Releases Sunburst IPA

Sunburst Joins Emergency Drinking Beer, ATL Easy Ale, White Blackbird, and Others on Wild Heaven’s Year-Round Lineup

ATLANTA, GA —Wild Heaven Beer, Georgia’s 4th oldest production craft brewery, is pleased to introduce Sunburst IPA, its newest year-round beer, and flagship India Pale Ale. Wild Heaven’s brew team, led by award-winning Brewmaster Eric Johnson and Head Brewer Josh Franks, have perfected the brew over the past year. Growing in complexity and creativity with each batch, Sunburst emerged with juicy and tropical notes and a clean, crisp finish.

“My vision was to create the ultimate IPA that honors the best of two branches, West Coast and Hazy, while avoiding the tendencies many have to drift into overly extreme expressions of flavor,” says Wild Heaven’s co-founder and creative force, Eric Johnson. “Instead, by capturing what we love about those styles, we found our path.”

Sunburst IPA is such a leap forward; Wild Heaven Beer is bidding a fond farewell to our twin IPA flagships, Wise Blood and Altair. Beer is always about progress and moving forward, and Sunburst IPA represents that move. The perfect IPA should have a touch of bitterness and blend that with the notes that come from the best of modern hops for a clean, crisp finish. Sunburst IPA features a delightful blend of Talus, Citra, Galaxy, Mosaic, Amarillo, Cascade, and Chinook hops – adding something special from each varietal.

Head Brewer Josh Franks says, “The first sip of the final version of Sunburst IPA off the tank proved that the effort and time spent on this project were completely worth it because we had captured magic in a glass.”

Distribution across Georgia launches the following week via Georgia Crown Distributing Co., including at most metro Atlanta Kroger stores, followed by the rest of the Wild Heaven Beer distribution footprint in Tennessee, Alabama, and South Carolina. It will be available on draft at select locations and at Wild Heaven’s Avondale Estates and West End taprooms. For fans of Wise Blood and Altair, limited amounts remain in the market and at the breweries.

ABOUT WILD HEAVEN BEER

Wild Heaven Beer was founded in 2010 and operates two Georgia brewery and taproom locations. Its original Avondale Estates location produces Wild Heaven’s core lineup, including Emergency Drinking Beer, and features a taproom and large, dog-friendly patio.Wild Heaven West End Brewery & Gardens opened in 2019, a local favorite; the destination is an experimental small-batch brewery, a restaurant, and boasts two event spaces, a taproom, and an expansive, dog-friendly patio overlooking the Westside Trail of the Atlanta BeltLine. For more information, visit www.wildheavenbeer.com or follow @beerwildheaven on Instagram.