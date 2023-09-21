White Lion Brewing and NBA Icon Marcus Camby Open MA Brewery-Taproom

AMHERST/SPRINGFIELD, Mass.— White Lion has had its attention on the greater Amherst community since 2019, however, challenges arose when COVID-19 the global pandemic impacted the economy across all sectors. Despite those challenges, Gabrielle Gould, the Executive Director of the Amherst Business Improvement District, and other community-based stakeholders continued to broadcast Amherst as a viable location for White Lion to strategically consider.

An idea eventually became reality when Marcus Camby, a University of Massachusetts legend and NBA icon, expressed interest in White Lion and a potential partnership for Amherst. “Two identifiable brands collaborating to bring an All-Star experience to a growing and vibrant downtown is a win for all parties,” expressed Gould from the Amherst BID.

White Lion will be the sole Farmer Brewer in Amherst, it will complement Amherst Brewing Company a Brew Pub at The Hanger located on University Drive. White Lion will operate a small pilot brewhouse, taproom, and kitchen. Kitchen partner Andrew Brow proprietor of Highbrow in Northampton and Jackalope in Springfield will continue to offer menu consultation.

Marcus Camby is a native of Connecticut and played three seasons for the UMass Minutemen. Camby was selected second overall in the first round of the 1996 NBA draft by the Toronto Raptors.

The White Lion Brewing Company, the first craft beer brand to go to market in Springfield, Massachusetts, the company has all of the necessary ingredients for a successful, sustainable future: A compelling brand, a smart plan for growth, and a commitment to being a vital part of the community. More than a brewery, White Lion intends to serve as a catalyst for community revitalization

