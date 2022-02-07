White Labs Brewing Co Adds New Kitchen in San Diego Location

San Diego — Global liquid yeast and fermentation company, White Labs has added a kitchen to its San Diego location. White Labs Brewing Co. started in 2012 to showcase the influence yeast and fermentation have on beer. Now visitors will have the opportunity to pair their beers with new fermented foods in the White Labs Brewing Co. San Diego Kitchen & Tap.

“This was the natural progression for us”, stated Chris White, founder and CEO of White Labs. “When we opened our Asheville location in 2017 we knew the next step would be to take that concept and bring it back to San Diego. We are so excited to be able to offer our customers similar experiences at both locations.”

The menu will feature the same specialty pizza made with White Labs brewers yeast 72-hour slow-risen dough that the company offers at its Asheville Kitchen & Tap along with a local cheese board, sliders with in-house fermented pickles and carnitas street tacos. The full menu is available on the White Labs Brewing Co. website.

Erik Fowler, Head of Education and Craft Hospitality adds, “Our mission is to bring accessibility and understanding to the impact of yeast and fermentation on many of our favorite food and beverages. Since 2012, White Labs Brewing Co. has been able to showcase the influence and importance of yeast in crafting high quality beers. Through San Diego Kitchen & Tap we aim to open the door to food and beer lovers by continuing to build a community of fermentation enthusiasts.”

White Labs Brewing Co. San Diego Kitchen & Tap will host its grand opening weekend February 11 through 13 and will feature three new release beers: Specialty Brewers Cask, Latte Frankenstout and Hibiscus Hansen Hefeweizen.

Hours are Sunday 12 pm – 5 pm, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 2 pm – 8 pm, Friday 12 pm – 9 pm and Saturday 12 pm – 8 pm. Public tours of the White Labs yeast facility are offered on Friday and Saturday at 1 and 3 PM PST with no reservation required.

About White Labs

White Labs Inc. is an international company headquartered in San Diego that provides liquid yeast, fermentation products, services, analysis and education to professionals and enthusiasts alike. Continually raising the bar in the art of fermentation, White Labs stretches the limits of science to set new standards in purity and freshness. From the industry’s first pitchable liquid yeast to a complete revolution in the way it’s propagated and packaged, the White Labs innovative spirit is tireless. For more information on White Labs and its various products and services, please visit whitelabs.com