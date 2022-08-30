West Sixth Brewing Announces New Hop Pack, A Mixed Variety Pack Perfect for Hop Lovers

LEXINGTON, Kentucky – West Sixth Brewing, one of Kentucky’s largest craft breweries, has announced the availability of its new Hop Pack, a mixed variety 12-pack that will feature the original West Sixth IPA, the award-winning Pennyrile Pale Ale, and the everchanging Hop Static IPA rotator.

The Hop Pack will include four cans of each West Sixth award-winning beer to deliver the perfect mix of hoppy flavors. Consumers can enjoy a classic IPA flavor with West Sixth IPA, a lighter, smoother Pale Ale with Pennyrile, and the seasonal Hop Static IPA rotator — currently Channel 6, a bold, juicy West Coast dry-hopped IPA.

“We wanted to create a variety pack that has something every hop lover can enjoy,” stated Ben Self, co-founder of West Sixth Brewing. “This mixed pack is perfect for bringing to parties, sporting events, BBQs – really any setting where you’re sharing beer with others. We want to bring people together over their love of local Kentucky Proud beer.”

Hop Pack is easy to transport to any occasion and comes just in time for football and tailgating season.

“It was a no-brainer to choose our hop-forward brands for our first venture into variety packs,” stated Kelly Hieronymus, Marketing & Creative Director of West Sixth Brewing. “Our consumers have consistently kept our IPA at the top of their list for 10 years, so we wanted to create a combination for both steady fans and new hop-loving customers.”

Hop Pack will be available year-round starting this week at all Kroger locations and at West Sixth Taprooms Friday, September 2nd — just in time for the long weekend.

About West Sixth Brewing

Founded in 2012, West Sixth Brewing is an award-winning brewery based in Lexington, Kentucky, operating a taproom in our home city, a farm in Frankfort, a Louisville taproom in the NuLu neighborhood, and a taproom in the Box Park development in Newport, KY. We produce a wide variety of beers that we distribute throughout Kentucky and across the Ohio River in Cincinnati. We’re driven by brewing high-quality creative beers, making a positive social impact on the communities we’re a part of, and creating an awesome place to work for our team.

For More Information:

https://www.westsixth.com