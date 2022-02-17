WeldWerks’ The Annex to Open February 21

GREELEY, CO – WeldWerks is excited to announce the opening of The Annex, the Greeley taproom’s in-house, chef-driven eatery on Monday, February 21. Led by industry veteran Chef Tim Meador, The Annex will feature locally and seasonally inspired small plates that blend classic techniques and innovative flavor combinations.

“Our menu features intentionally-crafted cuisine from all corners of the world, including items like Spanish Calamari with Romesco sauce, Pork Belly Steamed Buns, and a crave-satisfying Double Cheeseburger that takes you right back to your favorite neighborhood diner from childhood,” says The Annex Chef Tim Meador.

Known for providing a world-class beer experience in a relaxed and welcoming setting, The Annex seeks to carry the torch even further by providing elevated cuisine from a diverse spectrum of styles, marrying precision, technique and flavor composition to produce the simple enjoyment that comes with a great bite paired with an excellent beer.

Similar to WeldWerks’ constantly rotating tap list, menu items at The Annex will be ever-changing, evolving and expertly paired with the current beer menu.

“I hope that guests will feel our excitement and reverence for food—and that the first bite will hopefully elicit the same involuntary ‘whoa’ as when someone tries a beer that really resonates with them,” says WeldWerks Head of Experience Jake Goodman. “Even more so, I hope that The Annex brings a whole new category of non-beer centric visitors, drawn in by the food, and turned into regular fixtures at WeldWerks because they found their new favorite restaurant and discovered something amazing about beer that hadn’t previously occurred to them.”

The Annex at WeldWerks launches on Monday, Feb. 21. The eatery will be open Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Annex at WeldWerks

The Annex at WeldWerks is a brand-new, chef-driven eatery brought to you by Chef Tim Meador and the minds behind WeldWerks Brewing, one of the country’s premier craft beer establishments. Located in Greeley, Colorado inside the WeldWerks taproom, The Annex blends classic techniques and innovative flavor combinations for an experience that is both fresh and comforting.

ABOUT WELDWERKS BREWING CO.

Established in 2015, WeldWerks Brewing Co. is an award-winning craft brewery located in Greeley, Colorado recognized for brewing an array of beer styles including Juicy Bits, one of the most highly regarded IPAs in the country. Comprised of a passionate group of individuals dedicated to bringing innovative and quality craft beer to the community it serves, WeldWerks Brewing has garnered numerous medals and acclaim on the way, including being named the best new brewery in the country by USA Today in 2016 and multiple medals at both the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. The brewery’s charitable arm, the WeldWerks Community Foundation, is a 501c3 nonprofit that supports local nonprofits through events like The WeldWerks Invitational. At WeldWerks, being “dialed-in” is a way of life, helping to ensure outstanding excellence in craft beer, service and beyond.

