WeldWerks Brewing Co. Releases Vacation-Like Beers for Third Quarter

GREELEY, Colo.— WeldWerks Brewing Co. is sharing their next round of limited release beers—Strawberry Cheesecake and Vacay Everyday—which are available at the WeldWerks taproom on Friday, June 30. The beers will also travel to 24 out-of-state markets starting in July.

Both beers are reminiscent of summertime nostalgia that takes beer drinkers to faraway beaches and grill-outs.

Strawberry Cheesecake is the next pastry sour coming out of the brewery’s ever-popular cheesecake lineup. The supremely drinkable, and delectable, sour ale is brewed with strawberry puree, cream cheese, milk sugar, and graham cracker to produce your favorite summertime dessert in a can. At 4.5% ABV, this tangy and luscious drink requires no fuss or prep—just crack open the can.

“Strawberry Cheesecake is a standout favorite among our rotating line of cheesecake sours because it’s pretty much your favorite dessert in a can,” says WeldWerks Head Brewer Skip Schwartz “As folks enjoy their summertime picnics and BBQs, we hope they bring Strawberry Cheesecake to share with family and friends.”

Vaca Everyday is an 8.8% ABV Hazy IPA that will take you out of your mundane daily tasks and into a tropical paradise. This crowd-favorite is brewed with Sabro, Citra and Lotus hops that boast huge notes of coconut, tangerine, grapefruit and a slight hint of vanilla and cedar. Take a sip, close your eyes, and let vacation come to you.

“Vacay Everyday is a really awesome beer that I have enjoyed since we started brewing it last year,” says Schwartz. “The tropical notes are very intense so it’s almost like you’re drinking a hoppy version of a pina colada.”

Both beers will be available on draft and in 4-packs at WeldWerks starting on Friday, June 30. The beers will also be available at participating retail locations in the following states: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Wisconsin.

About Weldwerks Brewing Co.

Established in 2015, WeldWerks Brewing Co. is an award-winning craft brewery and kitchen located in Greeley, Colorado recognized for brewing an array of beer styles including Juicy Bits, one of the most highly regarded IPAs in the country. Comprised of a passionate group of individuals dedicated to bringing innovative and quality craft beer to the community it serves, WeldWerks Brewing has garnered numerous medals and acclaim on the way, including being named the best new brewery in the country by USA Today in 2016 and multiple medals at both the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. At WeldWerks, being “dialed-in” is a way of life, helping to ensure outstanding excellence in craft beer, tasty eats, and beyond.

For More Information:

https://weldwerks.com