WeldWerks Brewing Co. Releases Little Man Space Junkie Sour on Aug. 26

GREELEY, Colorado – WeldWerks Brewing Co. and Little Man Ice Cream Company are teaming up again to create an ice cream beer that’s inspired by Little Man’s Space Junkie, a delectable ice cream featuring a black raspberry base, marshmallow fluff, the award winning Sweetest Bean Vanilla, and house-made brownies. WeldWerks’ rendition of the ice cream will be transformed into a sour ale and released on Friday, August 26 at the brewery taproom.

This is the third collaboration between Little Man Ice Cream and WeldWerks; the duo released Marsh Madness last March with Odell Brewing Company and released Little Man Salted Oreo Stout last October. Little Man Space Junkie Sour is the latest beer coming out of this collaboration series and will join WeldWerks’ outstanding pastry sour portfolio, along with other “I can’t believe it tastes just like it” favorites like Key Lime Pie and Strawberry Cheesecake. “Space Junkie is one of my favorite flavors from Little Man Ice Cream and as a brewer, what better way to honor your favorite ice cream than to turn it into a beer?” says WeldWerks Head Brewer Skip Schwartz. “With the black raspberry melding perfectly with the marshmallows and brownies, I felt the flavor combination would be a unique pastry sour that will close out the last bit of summer.”

Little Man Space Junkie Sour is a sour ale brewed with Little Man Space Junkie ice cream, Little Man house-made brownies, black raspberry puree, vanilla, marshmallow, and milk sugar. At an approachable 4.1% ABV, this dessert-like sour is the perfect cap to a summer well spent. “I think that fans of Space Junkie ice cream will be pleasantly surprised by the beer version of this ice cream,” says Little Man Ice Cream Company Production Manager Sarah Hegge. “Converting Space Junkie to a sour beer is a fun twist that I can’t wait to try!”

WeldWerks’ Little Man Space Junkie Sour will be available at the brewery, on Friday, Aug.26, depending on quality control release hold. The beer will also be available in cans and on draft within WeldWerks’ distribution footprint. Check the brewery’s beer finder for more information on availability. ABOUT WELDWERKS BREWING CO.

Established in 2015, WeldWerks Brewing Co. is an award-winning craft brewery located in Greeley, Colorado recognized for brewing an array of beer styles including Juicy Bits, one of the most highly regarded IPAs in the country. Comprised of a passionate group of individuals dedicated to bringing innovative and quality craft beer to the community it serves, WeldWerks Brewing has garnered numerous medals and acclaim on the way, including being named the best new brewery in the country by USA Today in 2016 and multiple medals at both the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. The brewery’s charitable arm, the WeldWerks Community Foundation, is a 501c3 nonprofit that supports local nonprofits through events like The WeldWerks Invitational. At WeldWerks, being “dialed-in” is a way of life, helping to ensure outstanding excellence in craft beer, service and beyond.

ABOUT LITTLE MAN ICE CREAM COMPANY

The Little Man Ice Cream Company was founded in 2008 with the launch of Little Man Ice Cream, a 28-foot tall milk can-shaped shop in Denver’s Lower Highland neighborhood. Inspired by vintage Coney Island hot dog stands, the shop serves as a community hub hosting a wide array of seasonal celebrations, fundraisers, and programming throughout the summer including weekly, live music, swing dancing, and bingo.

Since its founding, Little Man Ice Cream Company has focused on crafting micro-batch ice cream and sorbet with some of the finest, locally sourced ingredients possible. It produces one small batch at a time to ensure premium quality. The company sells its ice cream through more than 45 wholesale clients and its seven free-standing stores including the original Little Man, Sweet Cooie’s, Constellation, The Factory, Old Town Churn, DANG Soft Serve, and the Little Man Pop-Up location in Englewood. It is also available at Denver International Airport’s Little Man Ice Cream on Concourse C.

Committed to community improvement and global philanthropy, Little Man fights hunger through its “Scoop for Scoop” initiative. For every scoop of ice cream the shop sells, one scoop of rice or beans is donated to villages in developing countries. Donations have been made in Ethiopia, Kenya, Myanmar, Senegal, Haiti, Cambodia, Guatemala, and Peru. Little Man is equally committed to fighting hunger at home and works with Colorado food banks, farmers, and homeless shelters to provide relief. Since opening, the shop has donated over ten million scoops, making all who buy ice cream at Little Man philanthropists in their own right.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/weldwerksandlittlemanspacejunkiesour