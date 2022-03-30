WeldWerks Brewing Co. Celebrates 7-Year Anniversary April 15-16

GREELEY, Colorado – WeldWerks Brewing Co. is celebrating the brewery’s seventh birthday with a birthday party on Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16. For year seven, the brewery is going all out with releases, including anniversary beers, specialty tappings, Medianoche bottle releases, and more. In addition to the plethora of beer flowing, there will be live music from Strange Americans, and others, on Saturday, as well as a Juicy Bits-themed menu from The Annex, WeldWerks’ in-house eatery.

There’s tons happening for WeldWerks’ anniversary weekend so take a deep breath and continue to read on!

Medianoche Bottle Releases:

Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m. because these bottles will be available exclusively on Eventbrite. Tickets must be exchanged for bottles in person between April 15-May 8.

Birthday Medianoche: For the 20th iteration of its Birthday Bourbon, Old Forester selected a very limited number of barrels which were filled in June 2010 and aged for ten years before packaging to commemorate their 150th anniversary. After resting for 20 months in these highly coveted casks, the resulting Birthday Medianoche blend expresses notes of honey-drizzled Baklava, chocolate sugar cookies, cinnamon mocha latte and yellow cake batter.

Medianoche Reserve: The 2022 release of Medianoche Reserve started as a blend of Imperial Stouts aged for 21-30 months in freshly emptied 19-year Elijah Craig bourbon, 15-year Sazerac Rye whiskey, 13-year William Heavenhill bourbon, and 10-year Old Forester Birthday Bourbon barrels. After aging, the blend was conditioned with toasted coconut, raw coconut, vanilla beans, roasted cacao nibs and husks, each selected to complement the natural flavors imparted by the barrels.

Anniversary Beer Releases:

Strawberry Cheesecake Berliner: Sour Ale with strawberry puree, cream cheese, milk sugar, and graham cracker

Extra Extra Extra Juicy Bits: Triple India Pale Ale Brewed and Triple Dry-Hopped with Citra, Mosaic + El Dorado hops

Worldwide Contract: Double India Pale Ale brewed with Citra, Nelson Sauvin, Galaxy + Nectaron Hops

Blueberry Crunchee: This collaboration with Other Half Brewing is an Imperial Sour Ale with Blueberry, Almonds, Coconut, Vanilla, Maple syrup, Cinnamon, Toasted Oats, and Milk Sugar.

Additional Can Releases:

Chronic Berry: Smoothie-style sour ale with Cherries, Strawberries, and Blueberries

Nelson DDH Juicy Bits: India Pale Ale Brewed and Double Dry Hopped with Nelson, Citra, Mosaic + El Dorado

It’s A Unicorn Thing: Double India Pale ale

Cherry Pie: Sour ale with Cherries, Vanilla, Milk Sugar, and Graham Cracker

Twisting Bines: West Coast-style India Pale Ale brewed with Citra, Cascade, Simcoe, Citiva + Sticky fingers hops

Specialty Tappings:

There will be a number of single barrel Medianoche tappings, including Birthday Cake, Brownie Batter, as well as a number of tappings from past variations. This will be your one and only time to try these beers because when they’re gone, they’re gone!

Live Music on Saturday:

Rockin’ tunes start at 11 a.m. with performances by Defeats the Porpoise, Mike Yob and Mike Fritz, Robin Lewis, Cary Morin & Ghost Dog, and headliner Strange Americans.

Food:

The Annex will have a Juicy Bits-themed menu available, including Buffalo Wings featuring Juicy Bits Buffalo Sauce from Oso Rojo. In addition, the following food trucks will be on-site:

Friday: Georgia Boys and Edge Gourmet

Saturday: Edge Gourmet with Pierogi Factory

Sunday: Sexy Sammies

An exclusive limited batch 7th anniversary blend of Mostra coffee beans will be available for sale throughout the weekend, as well as Oso Rojo Juicy Bits Buffalo Sauce and Extra Extra Extra Juicy Bits Hot Sauce.

ABOUT WELDWERKS BREWING CO.

Established in 2015, WeldWerks Brewing Co. is an award-winning craft brewery located in Greeley, Colorado recognized for brewing an array of beer styles including Juicy Bits, one of the most highly regarded IPAs in the country. Comprised of a passionate group of individuals dedicated to bringing innovative and quality craft beer to the community it serves, WeldWerks Brewing has garnered numerous medals and acclaim on the way, including being named the best new brewery in the country by USA Today in 2016 and multiple medals at both the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. The brewery’s charitable arm, the WeldWerks Community Foundation, is a 501c3 nonprofit that supports local nonprofits through events like The WeldWerks Invitational. At WeldWerks, being “dialed-in” is a way of life, helping to ensure outstanding excellence in craft beer, service and beyond.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/weldwerks7thanniversary2022