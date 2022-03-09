WeldWerks Brewing Co. Announces 2022 WeldWerks Invitational on June 25

GREELEY, Colorado – Following a two-year hiatus, WeldWerks Brewing Co. proudly welcomes back the WeldWerks Invitational on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the DoubleTree at Lincoln Park (919 7th St, Greeley, CO 80631) in Greeley. Tickets for the festival will go on sale March 19 at 10 a.m. via Eventbrite. 100 percent of the proceeds from the Invitational will go towards local charities through the WeldWerks Community Foundation, the brewery’s charitable arm.

“The Invitational is truly a special event,” says WeldWerks Director of People and Culture Kristin Popcheff. “On the surface it’s a beer festival, but really it’s about fostering relationships and building community between our staff, brewery friends, guests, and nonprofit partners that the event benefits.”

Similar to previous years, the 2022 iteration will feature 45+ of the country’s best breweries pouring some of their rarest and most highly sought-after beers in an intimate and relaxed setting. Expect to see classic breweries like Horus Aged Ales and Great Notion Brewing who have been with the Invitational since year one, fan favorites like Side Project Brewing, and newcomers like Mortalis Brewing Company.

Pre-sale and ticket information:

Depending on demand, there are no guarantees for tickets this year even if you purchased tickets to previous years. If you are interested in attending this year’s festival, it is recommended to be online and ready to purchase right at 10 a.m. MST on Saturday, March 19.

Previous ticket holders for the 2021 postponed festival will receive an email on Wednesday, March 9 with more information about securing tickets, which will be offered 1-to-1 based on previous purchases. These pre-sale tickets will be available on Thursday, March 10 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, March 17 at 7 p.m. to anyone who purchased tickets to the 2021 Invitational. All remaining tickets after that will be available to the general public on Saturday, March 19 at 10 a.m. Tickets, which cost $110, can be purchased via Eventbrite.

Guests can choose between two sessions:

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Code of Conduct:

The WeldWerks Invitational Festival, first and foremost, is about showcasing both the best of craft beer as well as the amazing community that has sprung up and flourished around this ancient beverage. To that end, WeldWerks has a responsibility to ensure the comfort and safety of every single individual involved in the fest and has created the following Code of Conduct that every single participant – be it brewer, staff member, volunteer, attendee, or sponsor – is required to abide by. By purchasing tickets to the WeldWerks Invitational, you are adhering to the brewery’s code of conduct. The code of conduct can be reviewed here.

Participating breweries:

3 Sons Brewing Co

Alvarado Street Brewery

Amalgam Brewing

American Solera

Bottle Logic Brewing

Burial Beer Co.

Casa Agria Specialty Ales

Casey Brewing and Blending

Cerebral Brewing

Equilibrium Brewery

Forager Brewery

Funk Factory Geuzeria/Untitled Art

Garagiste Meadery

Great Notion Brewing

Green Cheek Beer Co.

Highland Park Brewery

HOMES Brewery

Hop Butcher for the World

Horus Aged Ales

Jester King

Mikerphone Brewing

Moksa Brewing Co.

MORE Brewing Company

Mortalis Brewing

Mostra Coffee

New Image Brewing

Ology Brewing Co.

Other Half Brewing Co

Phase Three Brewing Company

Pinthouse Brewing

Primitive Beer

Pulpit Rock Brewing Company

Pure Project

Resident Culture Brewing Company

Rowley Farmhouse Ales

Russian River Brewing Company

Side Project Brewing

Southern Grist Brewing Company

Superstition Meadery

The Eighth State Brewing Company

The Lost Abbey

The Veil Brewing Co.

Toppling Goliath Brewing Co.

Trillium Brewing Co.

Voodoo Brewery

Weathered Souls Brewing Co.

“It’s such a privilege to be able to host something that does so much community good, strengthens ties, and also makes for a rocking good time celebrating some of the best beer in the country,” says Popcheff.

ABOUT WELDWERKS BREWING CO.

Established in 2015, WeldWerks Brewing Co. is an award-winning craft brewery located in Greeley, Colorado recognized for brewing an array of beer styles including Juicy Bits, one of the most highly regarded IPAs in the country. Comprised of a passionate group of individuals dedicated to bringing innovative and quality craft beer to the community it serves, WeldWerks Brewing has garnered numerous medals and acclaim on the way, including being named the best new brewery in the country by USA Today in 2016 and multiple medals at both the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. The brewery’s charitable arm, the WeldWerks Community Foundation, is a 501c3 nonprofit that supports local nonprofits through events like The WeldWerks Invitational. At WeldWerks, being “dialed-in” is a way of life, helping to ensure outstanding excellence in craft beer, service and beyond.

ABOUT THE WELDWERKS INVITATIONAL

The WeldWerks Invitational made its debut in 2018, proving to be a can’t-miss beer festival by selling out its inaugural year and again in 2019. The Invitational has been, and will continue to be a big driver of philanthropy and economic impact for the community, with 100 percent of the proceeds from the Invitational benefiting the WeldWerks Community Foundation, the brewery’s charitable arm. In 2019, the Invitational raised $50,000, which was distributed to 13 different local charities from the WeldWerks Community Foundation.

https://www.weldwerks.com/weldwerks-invitational