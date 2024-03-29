WeldWerks Announces Spring Quarterly Offerings

GREELEY, Colorado – WeldWerks Brewing is thrilled to announce their spring seasonal offerings. DDH It’s a Unicorn Thing will be available on March 29 and Strawberry Cheesecake will be available on April 5 at WeldWerks Brewing Co. Both limited-release beers will also make their way across 26 out-of-state markets in early April.

Earlier this year WeldWerks announced their 2024 beer release calendar, which includes Juicy Bits, Extra Extra Juicy Bits, Colorado Ale, and Hefeweizen as the brewery’s year-round offerings. As we transition into spring weather, beer lovers can enjoy two additional limited offerings.

Strawberry Cheesecake, WeldWerks’ ever-popular cheesecake sour line brings a classic dessert to liquid form. No one can deny the allure of this sour ale, from its accessible tanginess and luscious strawberry puree to its savory cream cheese and rich graham cracker crust. At an approachable 4.5% ABV, Strawberry Cheesecake is the perfect indulgent drink without the fuss of crumbly pie.

DDH It’s a Unicorn Thing is double the dry-hop and double the magic. Experience the double dry-hopped rendition of It’s a Unicorn Thing which includes cosmic amounts of Citra, Mosaic and Lotus hops. Flavors of fresh citrus, juicy peach, and a subtle hint of creamy vanilla round out this magnificent 8.5% ABV beer.

Both beers will be available on draft and in 4-packs at WeldWerks starting on Friday, March 29. The beers will also be available at participating retail locations in the following target markets: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Washington State.

ABOUT WELDWERKS BREWING CO.

Established in 2015, WeldWerks Brewing Co. is an award-winning craft brewery and kitchen located in Greeley, Colorado recognized for brewing an array of beer styles including Juicy Bits, one of the most highly regarded IPAs in the country. Comprised of a passionate group of individuals dedicated to bringing innovative and quality craft beer to the community it serves, WeldWerks Brewing has garnered numerous medals and acclaim on the way, including being named the best new brewery in the country by USA Today in 2016 and multiple medals at both the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. At WeldWerks, being “dialed-in” is a way of life, helping to ensure outstanding excellence in craft beer, tasty eats, and beyond.

For More Information:

https://weldwerks.com