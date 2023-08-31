WeldWerks and The Real Dill Release Pickle Beer

GREELEY, Colo.— Two of Colorado’s top culinary-inspired food and beverage makers have teamed up to produce an unlikely flavor combination: pickles and beer. Inspired by WeldWerks Marketing Manager Lauren Kayl’s love of both, the Greeley brewery looked to their friends at The Real Dill, a Denver-based company that makes artisan pickles and bloody mary mix, to make Kayl’s dream a reality.

“One of my favorite aspects of WeldWerks has always been our commitment to embracing new ideas and our willingness to draw inspiration from any of our co-workers like Lauren,” says WeldWerks Head Brewer Skip Schwartz. “My only condition with this project, though, is that if we’re going to venture into the pickle beer space, it has to be with our close friends at The Real Dill. Their involvement has been crucial in ensuring that we not only craft a pickle beer but that it’s the absolute best pickle beer on the planet.”

Never a Dill Moment is a 5.5% ABV beer that’s made with 70 gallons of The Real Dill pickles and brine. This unconventional ale is easy drinking and slightly tart with subtle notes of dill and spices. This extremely limited beer will be available on draft at WeldWerks on Friday, Sept. 1, as well as at participating retailers in Colorado.

The dynamic duo previously worked together during the fall of 2021 to create the country’s first barrel-aged bloody mary mix where The Real Dill aged their bestselling bloody mary mix in three of WeldWerks’ Medianoche Imperial Stout barrels and then blended them. This will be WeldWerks’ first pickle beer but hopefully not the last.

“Making something fun and unique is always rewarding, but it is even better to do it with a company like WeldWerks who prides themselves in breaking the mold,” says The Real Dill Co-Founder Tyler DuBois. “We love working with WeldWerks, and welcome any chance we get to collaborate with them, no matter how crazy the idea!”

Never a Dill Moment will be available starting Sept. 1 and will have limited distribution within the front range in Colorado, with some distribution into Summit County and the Western Slope. Check WeldWerks’ Beer Finder to find participating retailers near you.

About WeldWerks Brewing Co.

Established in 2015, WeldWerks Brewing Co. is an award-winning and locally-owned craft brewery in Greeley, Colorado recognized for brewing an array of beer styles including Juicy Bits, one of the most highly regarded IPAs in the country, and creating chef-driven and intentionally crafted dishes in its in-house kitchen. Comprised of a passionate group of individuals dedicated to bringing innovative and quality craft beer to the community it serves, WeldWerks Brewing, which operates on both a 15-barrel 3-vessel steam brewhouse and a 30-barrel 4-vessel steam brewhouse, has garnered numerous medals and acclaim on the way, including being named best new brewery by USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards in 2016 and multiple medals at both the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. At WeldWerks, being “dialed-in” is a way of life, helping to ensure outstanding excellence in craft beer, service and beyond.

About The Real Dill

Established in 2012, The Real Dill is a Denver-based pickle and Bloody Mary mix company aiming to make the best products of their kind in the best way possible. Dedicated to creating inspired products that stand out, The Real Dill uses a culinary-minded approach to developing recipes. Everything is handmade in-house and made 100% from scratch using whole, singular ingredients and an obsessive attention to detail. Driven by a commitment to reducing waste, The Real Dill proudly operates a zero-food waste production facility that has been formally recognized by the City of Denver and The State of Colorado for environmental leadership in the business community. The Real Dill’s products are available for purchase online and at retailers and restaurants across the US.

