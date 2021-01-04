Watch The 2020 Brewbound Awards Show on January 21

The annual Brewbound Awards acknowledge breweries for their execution of various sales, marketing, and philanthropic initiatives, as well as individuals for their impact on the industry.

After the unprecedented disruption and upheaval across the industry over the last 12 months caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 edition of the awards recognizes the ability of those winners to adapt, survive and thrive in a year unlike any other.

The awards are less about identifying the ‘best’ beers in the U.S., as they are about acknowledging some of the creative ways these companies are trying to differentiate themselves in a competitive field. The 2020 Brewbound Awards include:

Cause of the Year

Beyond Beer Company of the Year

Large Brewery of the Year

Person of the Year

Beer Champion

Craft Brewery of the Year

Brewbound will also honor six Rising Stars to watch in the coming years.

The Brewbound Awards have historically been announced and presented to the winners during the annual Brewbound Live conference that takes place at the end of each calendar year. Since in-person events have been put on hold, we’re instead revealing the winners via a live-streamed awards show on Brewbound.com at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 21. The show will feature the unveiling of the winners, as well as a panel interview with the Rising Star breweries.

Bookmark the Awards live-stream page and tune in on January 21 for the big announcement. The show is free to watch and does not require a Brewbound subscription.

