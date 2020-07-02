Watch Brewbound Frontlines: Beer Industry Legal Experts Discuss COVID-19 Regulatory Changes

On this week’s Brewbound Frontlines livestream we discuss regulatory changes made during the COVID-19 pandemic with McDermott, Will & Emery counsel Nichole Shustack, Kaleo Legal partner Shauna Barnes, and Responsible Hospitality Institute executive director Jim Peters.

Both Barnes and Shustack worked on legal teams at two of the country’s leading craft breweries (Dogfish Head and Boston Beer, respectively) and have moved on to top alcohol regulatory law firms. Peters’ organization works with municipalities to foster safe and economically successful nightlife districts.

We’ll discuss temporary and permanent changes to retail regulations for craft brewers, open container laws and direct-to-consumer shipping, among other topics.

Brewbound Frontlines is live every Thursday at 3 p.m. EST on brewbound.com and the Brewbound Facebook page. Viewers are encouraged to submit questions for our panelists via text at (617) 336-8560.

