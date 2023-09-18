Veteran-Owned Honor Brewing Announces Grand Opening of Second Virginia Location

STERLING, Va.— Honor Brewing is thrilled to announce the grand opening of their Sterling, Virginia (Loudoun County) location, slated for October of this year.

Honor Brewing currently has two other locations – the Chantilly tasting room and the Honor Brewing Kitchen in Fairfax.

When founder Allen Cage began Honor Brewing in 2014, he knew he wanted it to be more than just a brewery as he is more than just a brewery owner himself. Cage, a small town boy from West Virginia, says that, from a young age, he knew he wanted to be two things when he grew up: a pilot and an entrepreneur. He went on to serve in the military with 24 years of active duty – 12 of which were as a Cobra pilot and the other 12 are still classified. After beginning life as a civilian upon retirement, Cage started several successful businesses – a few of which he would sell a few years later to fund his dreams of a philanthropic brewery.

Cage created Honor Brewing to be a place that gave back to the community and paid homage to those that have given some or all to their country. “I wanted to make sure that those who have served… [that] they’re not forgotten for what they do and what they’ve given up.” From the magnetic “Wall of Honor” to the “Honor Pour” (the first pour of the day set aside in memoriam) to even the wall taps that are made to look like dog tags honoring those that have given their lives in service, Honor Brewing certainly lives up to its name. The Honor team is constantly finding new ways to give back to the veteran & first responder communities, as well as to the community as a whole. According to their website, they have donated well over $51,500 since 2014. And when asked to boast on his own accomplishments?

“It’s my time to give back,” says Cage, humbly.

The new location will continue its thematic giving and offer a 35,000 sq ft production facility and restaurant. Cage hopes this will help Honor Brewing expand distribution – and chances to create community, employ veterans, and give back – throughout the United States. The restaurant will boast an expertly-crafted menu by Michelin chef, John Dylan Snyder. Snyder hails from the D.C. area but says that Honor’s mission enticed him to join the team:

“Honor Brewing has provided a platform, and the tools necessary, to serve a larger demographic and impact people’s lives on a grander scale than what I thought was possible,” Snyder commented, “The reality of working with a like-minded team, using food and drink to bring people together in order [to] invest back into our communities, there is nothing more rewarding.”

Honor Brewing will celebrate their grand opening with a full list of events and offerings.

