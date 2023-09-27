Urban Chestnut and Purina Continue Program to Support Local Animal Shelters

Thanks to Purina and Urban Chestnut Brewing Company (UCBC), raising funds for local pet welfare organizations is as easy as enjoying an ice-cold beer. This fall, the two pet-loving companies are kicking-off their seventh-annual ‘Raise a Pint for Pets’ campaign with a specially marked can of UCBC’s Urban Underdog American Lager to raise funds for St. Louis-area animal shelters, while highlighting some of the most pet-friendly patios in the metro area.

Through Oct. 31, 2023*, Purina will donate $1 for each 16-ounce can of specially marked Urban Underdog sold at participating restaurants and bars. Consumers are encouraged to bring their dogs out to join in on the fun at any of the of dog-friendly patios listed below.

Bar K

Tamm Ave Bar

Gramophone

City Park Grill

HandleBar

The Golden Hoosier

Amsterdam Tavern

Frisco Barroom

Llyewelyn’s St. Charles

Llywelyn’s Webster

Billy G’s

Barrio

The Canteen at 9 Mile

Fallon’s

Global Brew STL

Global Brew Edwardsville

Global Brew O’Fallon

Creve Couer Lakehouse

Crafty Chameleon

Ott’s Tavern

Sugarfire Wentzville

Shamrock’s

Hattrick’s

Frankie Martin’s

Russell’s

Onesto

Broadway Oyster Bar

Hammestone’s

Eat Crow

The Boathouse at Forest Park

Urban Chestnut Midtown

Urban Chestnut Bierhall

The donated funds will go to the IMPETUS Coalition, a group of 20 area nonprofit organizations dedicated to making the St. Louis region more humane for pets and the people who care for them, and include:

APA Adoption Center

Mercy Hospice Pet Peace of Mind

St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach

Tenth Life Cat Rescue

Metro East Humane Society

Partners for Pets Humane Society

Metro Animal Resource Services

Gateway Pet Guardians

Pasta’s Purpose

Operation Spot, Inc.

Five Acres Animal Shelter

Helping Strays of Monroe County

Pet’s Second Chance for Life Inc.

Belleville Area Humane Society

Animal House Cat Rescue and Adoption Center

Even Chance

St. Louis County SAVE

Mutts-n-Stuff

Bond County Humane Society

St. Charles County Department of Humane Services

“Our partners at Urban Chestnut share our passion for pets and have helped us raise funds and awareness for local pets in need through this annual campaign,” said Kim Beardslee, Director of Community Affairs at Purina. “The shelters who make up the IMPETUS Coalition provide incredible services to the people and pets of St. Louis, and we are proud to support their mission.”

This is the seventh-consecutive year Purina and Urban Chestnut have teamed up for a philanthropic effort. Since its inception in 2017, the ‘Raise a Pint for Pets’ campaign has helped to raise more than $275,000 for local animal shelters.

“This partnership goes way beyond beer,” said David Wolfe co-owner and co-founder of Urban Chestnut Brewing Company. “Our friends at Purina have positively impacted the lives of shelter pets in our community, and this campaign has brought thousands of people and pets together. It’s incredible to see the impact it’s made, and we’re excited for another collaboration to make a difference in the lives of shelter pets in St. Louis.”

For more information about the beer and the benefiting organizations, visit urbanchestnut.com. Considering a shelter pet? Visit Petfinder.com to start your search.

* From 9/1/23 – 10/31/23, Purina will donate $1.00 to IMPETUS: A Coalition for Pet Progress for each individual 16 oz can of Urban Underdog American Lager sold at participating food/beverage establishments, up to $25,000. Valid in MO only. Void where prohibited.

https://www.urbanchestnut.com/