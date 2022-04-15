Upper Hand Brewery Adds Seasonal Favorite Laughing Fish to Year-Round Portfolio

ESCANABA, Michigan – Laughing Fish, the fan-favorite, seasonal Golden Ale from Upper Hand Brewery, begins shipping throughout the state of Michigan beginning April 18. Normally discontinued in September, Laughing Fish will remain available in cans and kegs as a year-round offering from the Escanaba brewery.

“Year after year, one of the most frequent questions we get from our fans is when Laughing Fish will be available year-round,” said Upper Hand Brewery Director, Sam Reese. “Like summer in the U.P., Laughing Fish season was just too short. People were hoarding it to enjoy throughout the winter. Our brewing team just looked at each other and asked why we were limiting the availability of one of our biggest cult-favorite beers to only the summer months. It’s perfect any time of year.”

Laughing Fish debuted in 2016, and it has been a staple summer beer in Upper Hand’s packaging calendar for over 5 years. In 2021, the brewery began shipping Laughing Fish to the Lower Peninsula in limited quantities, alongside year-round brands Upper Hand Light, Upper Hand IPA, and UPA (Upper Peninsula Ale).

“Laughing Fish is one of the most popular, most recognizable, and best-selling beers in our lineup,” Reese added. “It has found an interesting niche in the U.P. as the go-to beer for all things water-related: beach bonfires, waterfall hikes, and floats down the river. There’s also never been a better beer for Friday fish fry.”

Upper Hand Brewery, founded in 2014, is a division of Kalamazoo-based Bell’s Brewery. Following the brewery’s 2021’s statewide distribution expansion, Upper Hand beer can now be found in bars, restaurants, and stores in every county in Michigan.

ABOUT LAUGHING FISH NORTHERN GOLDEN ALE:

Bright, balanced, and brilliantly fresh, Laughing Fish® is our clean and crushable tribute to the wildlife and waterways of the Upper Peninsula. A no-nonsense beer for the serious business of getting outside.

4.9% alcohol by volume

Available in 12oz cans and on draft

Shipping the week of April 18, 2022

ABOUT UPPER HAND BREWERY

At Upper Hand® Brewery, we believe that life’s mission is to do what we love, where we love, with the people we love. For us, that means brewing the best beer we can in the best place on Earth: Michigan’s beautiful Upper Peninsula.

Upper Hand® was founded in 2014 by Larry Bell of Bell’s® Brewery, one of Michigan’s oldest, largest, and most celebrated breweries. We like to think of every can of Upper Hand® beer as a love letter to the U.P., brewed by a ragtag crew of hikers, bikers, campers, dog-walkers, anglers, hunters, and outdoor-loving Yoopers who live for getting lost in our own backyard. All 10 million acres of it.

Whether you can’t wait to get back, or you can’t bear to leave: For every iconic U.P. moment, we’re your iconic U.P. beer.

http://www.upperhandbrewery.com