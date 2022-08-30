UNION Releases Ed Reed ‘G.O.A.T.’ IPA

BALTIMORE, Maryland – Baltimore-born business, UNION Craft Brewing, released its newest beer, “G.O.A.T. IPA”, in honor of Ravens Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed. This beer was brewed in collaboration with the Ed Reed Foundation, and a portion of beer sales will be donated to the organization.

Six packs of G.O.A.T. IPA will be available on beer store shelves across Maryland and Washington, DC starting this week, and on taps at local bars and restaurants next week.

“We are beyond excited to partner with the Ed Reed Foundation to create this beer in honor of the Greatest of All Time, Ed Reed,” said Adam Benesch, UNION Craft’s Co-Founder and CEO. “While Ed’s Hall of Fame career speaks for itself, his continued commitment to support and elevate our city of Baltimore is what truly inspired us to brew this beer in Ed’s honor. Our brewers delivered the perfect IPA to enjoy on game day and beyond!”

“We love our partnership with UNION” said Glenn Younes, Director of the Ed Reed Foundation. “The fact that they are local to Baltimore means so much to us. We cherish our local partnerships for elevating what we are able to do in the communities we serve.”

The Ed Reed Foundation seeks to provide character-building opportunities by inspiring at-risk youth with athletic initiatives founded in mentorship, leadership, and exposure to new environments.

For More Information:

https://unioncraftbrewing.com