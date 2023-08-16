UNION Craft Brewing Debuts Core Brand Refresh

Baltimore, MD – UNION Craft Brewing, a staple in the Baltimore craft beer scene since 2011, proudly announces an exciting brand refresh for its core beer lineup. Commencing with the release of the new year-round Hazy IPA, Lil’ Dipper, in May 2023, the brewery’s commitment to growth and adaptability shines as it introduces the refreshed packaging for Duckpin Pale Ale, Skipjack Pilsner, and Divine IPA in the upcoming weeks, without any alterations to their timeless recipes.

With deep roots in the heart of Baltimore, UNION Craft Brewing takes pride in creating quality and highly drinkable beers, earning the trust and loyalty of its consumers. Having celebrated its 11th Anniversary in July and heading into its second decade, the brewery proudly renews its dedication to its core beers and reaffirms its mission to craft beers that continue to resonate with loyal fans and newcomers alike.

The brand refresh features a vibrant collaboration between Co-Founder and Creative Director Jon Zerivitz and Designer Nolen Strals. Retaining the iconic name, every brand now boasts a unique and intricate brand story etching, adding a touch of nostalgia and seamlessly weaving the name and story into each can’s artwork. Nolen Strals, expresses his design philosophy: “Union’s slogan is Beer Unites, and when people come together to share a drink, we often connect by sharing our stories. For 11 years, there’s been a story behind every Union beer, and the design refresh better highlights these. Alongside new custom type, in the illustrations on the cans you’ll see the revered Golden Duckpin, the hardworking Skipjacks of the Chesapeake, using old methods to chart a new path with Lil Dipper, or the hopped-up subversive fun in Divine. I’m exceptionally proud of the results and that I get to be a part of Union’s story now, too.”

As the brand refresh unfolds, UNION Craft Brewing invites consumers to embrace the fresh look and savor the same exceptional brews that have earned the brewery its well-deserved reputation over the past eleven years. “We are proud to be a Baltimore Original since 2011,” added Jon Zerivitz. “As we celebrate over a decade of brewing here in Charm City, it is important that our brands celebrate the hometown pride and strong foundation we have worked so hard to build. UNION has always stood for quality and consistency in our products, and this refreshed packaging reflects this to our loyal fans and potential new customers alike.”

UNION Craft Brewing is a Baltimore-based brewery founded in 2011. Known for its dedication to crafting high-quality, approachable beers, UNION’s year-round lineup includes Duckpin Pale Ale, Skipjack Pilsner, Divine IPA, Lil’ Dipper Lil’ Hazy IPA, and Zadie’s Lager. With a commitment to innovation, community, and quality, UNION continues to evolve and delight consumers across the region.

For more information on UNION Craft Brewing or the brand refresh, please visit unioncraftbrewing.com.